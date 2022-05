L&T Technology Services inaugure son Centre d’ingénierie et de R&D en Pologne pour fournir des solutions embarquées et numériques à ses clients

Seen in the picture (from right to left): Jagyan Mishra, Delivery Head (Europe) at LTTS, Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at LTTS, Mr. Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Her Excellency Nagma Mohamed Mallick, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland, Mr. Lukasz Słoniowski, President of the Board at Investor Support Krakow and Rajkumar Ravindranathan, Chief Business Officer at LTTS, during the inauguration of the ER&D centre.