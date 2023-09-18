MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2023--
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host an Investor Day on Dec. 12, 2023, at the company’s Florida headquarters and will also stream the event online.
“As we embark into the fifth year of the L3Harris merger, we are excited to highlight how our Trusted Disruptor strategy is working as we prioritize operational performance to deliver for our customers, investors and employees,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “We are demonstrating our ability to counter major threats defined in the National Defense Strategy and look forward to providing additional insight into our defense-focused portfolio that provides unique opportunities for organic growth, operational efficiencies and balanced capital allocation, all of which are anticipated to drive long-term shareholder value.”
Investor Day details and registration information can be found on Investorday.L3Harris.com.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our more than 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918316867/en/
CONTACT: Mark Kratz
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170Sara Banda
Corporate Media Relations
321-306-8927
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER DEFENSE ENGINEERING SATELLITE MILITARY OTHER TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING DEFENSE
SOURCE: L3Harris Technologies
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/18/2023 04:00 PM/DISC: 09/18/2023 03:59 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918316867/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.