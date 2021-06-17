Seattle Sounders FC (5-0-3) vs. LA Galaxy (5-2-0)
Carson, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +196, Seattle +143, Draw +222; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy square off against the Seattle Sounders.
The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.
The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-4-3 on the road. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.
The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Derrick Williams, Sebastian Lletget, Jalen Neal (injured).
Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.