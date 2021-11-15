LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
The LA Kings and L.A. LIVE today announced that on November 27, the city’s largest and most popular outdoor ice rink will return to L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles just in time for the holiday season.
LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola® returns to L.A. LIVE November 27, 2021 - January 8, 2022 in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)
This year’s rink is proudly presented by Coca-Cola ® and supported by Delta Air Lines, Blue Shield of California, CalHOPE, Knott’s Berry Farm, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Mammoth Mountain, and Big Bear Mountain Resort. Delta SkyMiles Members receive $3 off tickets and access to the Delta SkyMiles Skate Priority Entrance. Additionally, LA Kings Season Ticket Members will also receive a discount. Located at L.A. LIVE’s Xbox Plaza (800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles 90015), LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola will be open daily through January 8, 2022.
“We are thrilled that LA Kings Holiday Ice is returning to L.A. LIVE this holiday season, and we look forward to so many in our community enjoying a fun and safe experience on the ice, in and around our LA Kings games, throughout the coming weeks,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille.
“L.A. LIVE is incredibly excited to bring the LA Kings Holiday Ice Presented by Coca-Cola® back to downtown Los Angeles,” said Lee Zeidman, President, STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater, and L.A. LIVE. “We look forward to welcoming our community and fans of all ages, who are coming to games, concerts, family shows, or dinner at L.A. LIVE, to our ice rink to make special memories during the upcoming holiday season.”
The popular Supper & Skate at L.A. LIVE will also return offering special deals at select restaurants for skaters coming to the LA Kings Holiday Ice rink. Before or after their on-ice sessions, fans may present their skate session tickets at participating L.A. LIVE restaurants to redeem special dining offers. Participating restaurants include Fleming’s, Katsuya, Lucky Strike, Patxi’s Pizza, Rock’N Fish, and Savoca.
For the 17 th year, American Sports Entertainment Company will build and operate the rink which will follow all current L.A. County COVID-19 safety protocols. “ASEC is happy to once again partner with AEG and L.A. LIVE to bring memorable holiday skating under the tree and lights at L.A. LIVE,” said Brad Berman President of ASEC.
For more information about hours, pricing, regulations, and promotions, visit lalive.com/holidayice.
About L.A. LIVE
L.A. LIVE is a 4 million square foot / $3 billion downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district adjacent to STAPLES Center and the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring The Novo, a 2,300 capacity live music venue, Microsoft Theater, a 7,100-seat live theatre, a 54-story, 1001-room convention “headquarters” destination (showcasing The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the GRAMMY Museum, the 14-screen Regal L.A. LIVE cinemas, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant and office space. Developed by Los Angeles-based AEG, L.A. LIVE, considered to be the nation’s most active ‘live content and event campus,’ also features 260,480 sf of conference center and ballroom facilities, a 100,000 sf special events deck, the famous Lucky Strike Lanes and Lounge, the celebrity-owned Conga Room, a one-of-a-kind GRAMMY Museum, saluting the history of music and the genre’s best known awards show all centered around Xbox Plaza, a 40,000 sf outdoor event space along with 24 restaurants, bars and other hospitality options. L.A. LIVE showcases more events, award shows, sporting competitions, concerts and hospitality options than any other destination in the world. Visit L.A. LIVE today at www.lalive.com
About American Sport Entertainment Company
American Sports Entertainment Company, LLC (ASEC) is the largest independent owner and operator of Ice and recreational facilities in the United States. ASEC owns and operate 22 facilities across the country including the home of the LA Kings, Toyota Sports Performance Center in Segundo, CA. the UCLA Health Training Center, Home of the LAKERS in El Segundo, CA. the WAKE Competition Center, Home of the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC. As well as multiple facilities in New York, North Carolina, Texas, Arizona, and California.
