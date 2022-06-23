La non profit giordana 7Hills for Social Development si aggiudica la sesta edizione del premio internazionale per il patrocinio e il sostegno dei rifugiati

SHARJAH, Emirati Arabi Uniti--(BUSINESS WIRE)--giu 23, 2022--
CONTACT: National Network Communications
Abeer Al Mouaqqet, +971555813388
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES MIDDLE EAST JORDAN CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHILANTHROPY SPORTS CONSUMER TEENS EXTREME SPORTS OTHER PHILANTHROPY FOUNDATION
SOURCE: The Big Heart Foundation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/23/2022 02:20 PM/DISC: 06/23/2022 02:21 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005683/it
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.