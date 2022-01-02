10th-$14,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 9:46. Poor. drft1/8,duel,best late
Fractional/Final Time: 96.400, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:77.470.
Trainer: Michael Casselman
Winner: SOR G, 4, by Favorite Cartel-Baccarat Bar
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Baccarat Attack
|124
|8
|1
|2-nk
|2-hd
|1-nk
|O. Peinado
|3.20
|Cartel Fire Two
|119
|9
|2
|1-hd
|1-no
|2-hd
|J. Cedillo
|15.80
|Famous Cartel Jess
|125
|5
|4
|3-½
|3-¾
|3-¾
|C. Mendez
|0.70
|Pleased as Punch
|124
|6
|6
|5-nk
|4-hd
|4-nk
|V. Salazar
|14.30
|From Above
|124
|7
|7
|7-1½
|7-2
|5-nk
|R. Lozano
|10.50
|Copauinos Best
|126
|3
|5
|6-¾
|6-nk
|6-hd
|A. Cervantes
|6.80
|Racie
|119
|1
|3
|4-hd
|5-no
|7-2
|H. Lopez
|25.90
|Val Kiky
|119
|2
|9
|8-hd
|8-2
|8-4
|D. Herrera
|77.70
|El Jr A
|126
|4
|8
|9
|9
|9
|J. Leon
|64.30
|8 (8)
|Baccarat Attack
|8.40
|4.60
|2.60
|9 (9)
|Cartel Fire Two
|9.60
|4.20
|5 (5)
|Famous Cartel Jess
|2.10
Pick 6 (1/2-1/7-3-7-3-8) 6 Correct Paid $3,089.40 , 5 Correct Paid $65.20. $1 Pick 4 (3-7-3-8) 4 Correct Paid $312.50. $1 Pick 3 (7-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $139.90. $1 Place Pick All (9 OF 10) 9 Correct Paid $317.90. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $21.10; $1 Trifecta (8-9-5) paid $128.20; $1 Superfecta (8-9-5-6) paid $411.90; $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $38.90; Attendance 503. $125,196. $1,212,500. Handle $55,475. Total Handle $1,393,171.
(c) 2022 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.