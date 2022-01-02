10th-$14,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 9:46. Poor. drft1/8,duel,best late

Fractional/Final Time: 96.400, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:77.470.

Trainer: Michael Casselman

Winner: SOR G, 4, by Favorite Cartel-Baccarat Bar

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Baccarat Attack124812-nk2-hd1-nkO. Peinado3.20
Cartel Fire Two119921-hd1-no2-hdJ. Cedillo15.80
Famous Cartel Jess125543-½3-¾3-¾C. Mendez0.70
Pleased as Punch124665-nk4-hd4-nkV. Salazar14.30
From Above124777-1½7-25-nkR. Lozano10.50
Copauinos Best126356-¾6-nk6-hdA. Cervantes6.80
Racie119134-hd5-no7-2H. Lopez25.90
Val Kiky119298-hd8-28-4D. Herrera77.70
El Jr A12648999J. Leon64.30
8 (8)Baccarat Attack8.404.602.60
9 (9)Cartel Fire Two9.604.20
5 (5)Famous Cartel Jess2.10

Pick 6 (1/2-1/7-3-7-3-8) 6 Correct Paid $3,089.40 , 5 Correct Paid $65.20. $1 Pick 4 (3-7-3-8) 4 Correct Paid $312.50. $1 Pick 3 (7-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $139.90. $1 Place Pick All (9 OF 10) 9 Correct Paid $317.90. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $21.10; $1 Trifecta (8-9-5) paid $128.20; $1 Superfecta (8-9-5-6) paid $411.90; $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $38.90; Attendance 503. $125,196. $1,212,500. Handle $55,475. Total Handle $1,393,171.

