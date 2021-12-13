9th-$2,036,825, , 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity
Off 8:57. Poor. drew off impressively
Fractional/Final Time: 93.700, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:95.130.
Trainer: Christopher O'Dell
Winner: B G, 2, by Favorite Cartel-Remember Me Rose
Scratched: Chizum.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bomb Cyclone
|127
|1
|1
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-2
|E. Nicasio
|1.00
|Jess Being a Friend
|124
|9
|2
|4-no
|3-hd
|2-no
|R. Aceves
|27.60
|Whizkey Glasses
|124
|8
|4
|2-nk
|2-½
|3-hd
|J. Ayala
|1.20
|Dasha Good Reason
|124
|6
|6
|7-2¼
|4-hd
|4-½
|E. Gasca
|37.80
|Watch Out
|124
|7
|3
|3-hd
|5-nk
|5-½
|H. Lopez
|26.10
|Apollitical J Streak
|126
|2
|5
|5-no
|6-hd
|6-½
|J. Brooks
|39.80
|Favorite Honey
|124
|3
|7
|6-no
|7-2¾
|7-2½
|A. Cervantes
|12.00
|Dynamic Jess
|126
|5
|8
|8-½
|8-no
|8-hd
|R. Sanchez
|24.30
|Rocket Seventeen
|124
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|R. Lozano
|24.30
|1 (1)
|Bomb Cyclone
|4.00
|3.40
|2.40
|10 (9)
|Jess Being a Friend
|19.60
|4.80
|9 (8)
|Whizkey Glasses
|2.10
Pick 6 (1/4-1/5-6-6-2-1/8) 6 Correct Paid $1,529.60 , 5 Correct Paid $33.60. $1 Pick 4 (6-6-2-1/8) 4 Correct Paid $215.30. $1 Pick 3 (6-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $51.60. $1 Place Pick All (9 OF 9) 9 Correct Paid $498.00. $1 Exacta (1-10) paid $52.20; $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $13.70; $1 Superfecta (1-10-9-6) paid $956.50; $1 Trifecta (1-10-9) paid $102.00; Attendance 668. $140,413. $1,015,134. Handle $104,904. Total Handle $1,260,451.
