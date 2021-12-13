9th-$2,036,825, , 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity

Off 8:57. Poor. drew off impressively

Fractional/Final Time: 93.700, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:95.130.

Trainer: Christopher O'Dell

Winner: B G, 2, by Favorite Cartel-Remember Me Rose

Scratched: Chizum.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bomb Cyclone127111-11-1½1-2E. Nicasio1.00
Jess Being a Friend124924-no3-hd2-noR. Aceves27.60
Whizkey Glasses124842-nk2-½3-hdJ. Ayala1.20
Dasha Good Reason124667-2¼4-hd4-½E. Gasca37.80
Watch Out124733-hd5-nk5-½H. Lopez26.10
Apollitical J Streak126255-no6-hd6-½J. Brooks39.80
Favorite Honey124376-no7-2¾7-2½A. Cervantes12.00
Dynamic Jess126588-½8-no8-hdR. Sanchez24.30
Rocket Seventeen12449999R. Lozano24.30
1 (1)Bomb Cyclone4.003.402.40
10 (9)Jess Being a Friend19.604.80
9 (8)Whizkey Glasses2.10

Pick 6 (1/4-1/5-6-6-2-1/8) 6 Correct Paid $1,529.60 , 5 Correct Paid $33.60. $1 Pick 4 (6-6-2-1/8) 4 Correct Paid $215.30. $1 Pick 3 (6-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $51.60. $1 Place Pick All (9 OF 9) 9 Correct Paid $498.00. $1 Exacta (1-10) paid $52.20; $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $13.70; $1 Superfecta (1-10-9-6) paid $956.50; $1 Trifecta (1-10-9) paid $102.00; Attendance 668. $140,413. $1,015,134. Handle $104,904. Total Handle $1,260,451.

