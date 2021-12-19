2nd-$9,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 5:35. Good. vie 2w,dug in,prevaild
Fractional/Final Time: 21.730, 45.180, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 51.920.
Trainer: Jesus Uranga
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Commissioner-Sharp as a Whip
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Commissioness
|121
|4
|3
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-nk
|J. Matias
|20.10
|Blue Butterfly
|117
|3
|4
|1-hd
|2-3
|2-no
|H. Lopez
|5.20
|Magicalchic
|116
|7
|2
|5-1½
|3-hd
|3-1¼
|R. Ramirez
|2.30
|Thanks
|123
|1
|7
|4-hd
|4-1½
|4-1
|E. Rojas Fernandez
|1.40
|Copper Cowgirl
|121
|6
|1
|3-½
|5-2½
|5-½
|E. Payeras
|4.30
|Vidalia
|121
|2
|5
|6-1
|6-2½
|6-5
|E. Garcia
|55.00
|Badger Gal
|116
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|D. Herrera
|9.60
|4 (4)
|Commissioness
|42.20
|17.00
|7.40
|3 (3)
|Blue Butterfly
|5.60
|3.00
|7 (7)
|Magicalchic
|2.60
$1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $50.20; $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $197.10; $1 Superfecta (4-3-7-1) paid $2,072.40; $1 Trifecta (4-3-7) paid $649.90;
