2nd-$9,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 5:35. Good. vie 2w,dug in,prevaild

Fractional/Final Time: 21.730, 45.180, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 51.920.

Trainer: Jesus Uranga

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Commissioner-Sharp as a Whip

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Commissioness121432-21-hd1-nkJ. Matias20.10
Blue Butterfly117341-hd2-32-noH. Lopez5.20
Magicalchic116725-1½3-hd3-1¼R. Ramirez2.30
Thanks123174-hd4-1½4-1E. Rojas Fernandez1.40
Copper Cowgirl121613-½5-2½5-½E. Payeras4.30
Vidalia121256-16-2½6-5E. Garcia55.00
Badger Gal11656777D. Herrera9.60
4 (4)Commissioness42.2017.007.40
3 (3)Blue Butterfly5.603.00
7 (7)Magicalchic2.60

$1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $50.20; $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $197.10; $1 Superfecta (4-3-7-1) paid $2,072.40; $1 Trifecta (4-3-7) paid $649.90;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you