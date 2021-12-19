1st-$9,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 5:06. 2,6. ins,stdyd uppr,re-bid
Fractional/Final Time: 22.320, 46.280, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.880.
Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II
Winner: B M, 5, by Make Music for Me-Drop a Dime
Scratched: Excess Coil.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|A Dime for Me
|116
|1
|5
|4-hd
|2-1
|2-1¾
|R. Ramirez
|5.00
|2.80
|2.40
|1.50
|La Croix
|121
|3
|4
|2-hd
|1-1
|1-½
|E. Payeras
|3.00
|2.40
|1.70
|My Sis Cindy
|123
|4
|1
|1-hd
|3-1
|3-½
|F. Orduna-Rojas
|2.80
|3.50
|Big Award
|116
|5
|6
|5-½
|4-½
|4-½
|D. Herrera
|17.50
|Expensive Devon
|121
|7
|2
|3-1
|5-1½
|5-½
|E. Garcia
|44.60
|My Tigress
|117
|2
|7
|7
|6-hd
|6-1
|H. Lopez
|8.90
|At the Margin
|123
|6
|3
|6-1½
|7
|7
|E. Rojas Fernandez
|17.10
$1 Exacta (1-4) paid $6.70; $1 Superfecta (1-4-5-6) paid $88.70; $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $21.70;
