1st-$9,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 5:06. 2,6. ins,stdyd uppr,re-bid

Fractional/Final Time: 22.320, 46.280, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.880.

Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II

Winner: B M, 5, by Make Music for Me-Drop a Dime

Scratched: Excess Coil.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
A Dime for Me116154-hd2-12-1¾R. Ramirez5.002.802.401.50
La Croix121342-hd1-11-½E. Payeras3.002.401.70
My Sis Cindy123411-hd3-13-½F. Orduna-Rojas2.803.50
Big Award116565-½4-½4-½D. Herrera17.50
Expensive Devon121723-15-1½5-½E. Garcia44.60
My Tigress1172776-hd6-1H. Lopez8.90
At the Margin123636-1½77E. Rojas Fernandez17.10

$1 Exacta (1-4) paid $6.70; $1 Superfecta (1-4-5-6) paid $88.70; $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $21.70;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you