8th-$12,900, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:13. Poor. away well, lasted
Fractional/Final Time: 99.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:57.160.
Trainer: Ricardo Guillen
Winner: SOR F, 2, by Kiddy Up-Walk Thru Michele
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Rumorsa
|124
|3
|1
|1-½
|1-no
|C. Franco
|22.10
|All Ways
|125
|4
|3
|3-½
|2-¾
|A. Cervantes
|1.10
|Round About
|124
|6
|2
|2-nk
|3-¾
|H. Lopez
|4.80
|Budget Buster
|124
|1
|5
|4-½
|4-½
|V. Salazar
|6.40
|Commander Cartel
|124
|2
|6
|5-1
|5-½
|R. Lozano
|7.00
|Favorite Question
|124
|5
|4
|6
|6
|O. Peinado
|2.50
|3 (3)
|Rumorsa
|46.20
|9.80
|4.40
|4 (4)
|All Ways
|3.40
|2.20
|6 (6)
|Round About
|3.20
$1 Pick 3 (5-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $180.90. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $90.00; $1 Superfecta (3-4-6-1) paid $1,165.60; $1 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid $307.30;
