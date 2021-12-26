8th-$12,900, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:13. Poor. away well, lasted

Fractional/Final Time: 99.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:57.160.

Trainer: Ricardo Guillen

Winner: SOR F, 2, by Kiddy Up-Walk Thru Michele

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Rumorsa124311-½1-noC. Franco22.10
All Ways125433-½2-¾A. Cervantes1.10
Round About124622-nk3-¾H. Lopez4.80
Budget Buster124154-½4-½V. Salazar6.40
Commander Cartel124265-15-½R. Lozano7.00
Favorite Question1245466O. Peinado2.50
3 (3)Rumorsa46.209.804.40
4 (4)All Ways3.402.20
6 (6)Round About3.20

$1 Pick 3 (5-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $180.90. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $90.00; $1 Superfecta (3-4-6-1) paid $1,165.60; $1 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid $307.30;

