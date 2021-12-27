10th-$20,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Holiday Handicap S.

Off 9:06. Poor. bp/push out st,rallied

Fractional/Final Time: 98.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:78.720.

Trainer: Scott Willoughby

Winner: BR G, 2, by Kiddy Up-Oh La Princess

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Up the Ladder124765-nk3-hd1-hdJ. Roman5.203.002.401.60
Jess Hez On Fire126242-½2-hd2-hdR. Sanchez3.802.803.60
Lovely Evening124433-no4-½3-hdV. Salazar3.808.50
Run by Your Cartel124311-nk1-nk4-½D. Herrera17.30
Mound Valley Eagle125124-no5-nk5-¾A. Cervantes2.10
God Luvs Cowboys124656-16-1½6-1¾G. Suarez10.70
Wave Burner12457777H. Lopez17.10

Pick 6 (3-5-2/3-3-5/6-7) 6 Correct Paid $4,674.40 , 5 Correct Paid $57.60. $1 Pick 4 (2/3-3-5/6-7) 4 Correct Paid $272.20. $1 Pick 3 (3-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $144.20. $1 Place Pick All (10 OF 10) 10 Correct Paid $139.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (3-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $63.90. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $6.50; $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $8.30; $1 Superfecta (7-2-4-3) paid $114.90; $1 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $29.10; Attendance 532. $182,908. $1,523,056. Handle $84,596. Total Handle $1,790,560.

