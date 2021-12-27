10th-$20,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Holiday Handicap S.
Off 9:06. Poor. bp/push out st,rallied
Fractional/Final Time: 98.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:78.720.
Trainer: Scott Willoughby
Winner: BR G, 2, by Kiddy Up-Oh La Princess
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Up the Ladder
|124
|7
|6
|5-nk
|3-hd
|1-hd
|J. Roman
|5.20
|3.00
|2.40
|1.60
|Jess Hez On Fire
|126
|2
|4
|2-½
|2-hd
|2-hd
|R. Sanchez
|3.80
|2.80
|3.60
|Lovely Evening
|124
|4
|3
|3-no
|4-½
|3-hd
|V. Salazar
|3.80
|8.50
|Run by Your Cartel
|124
|3
|1
|1-nk
|1-nk
|4-½
|D. Herrera
|17.30
|Mound Valley Eagle
|125
|1
|2
|4-no
|5-nk
|5-¾
|A. Cervantes
|2.10
|God Luvs Cowboys
|124
|6
|5
|6-1
|6-1½
|6-1¾
|G. Suarez
|10.70
|Wave Burner
|124
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|H. Lopez
|17.10
Pick 6 (3-5-2/3-3-5/6-7) 6 Correct Paid $4,674.40 , 5 Correct Paid $57.60. $1 Pick 4 (2/3-3-5/6-7) 4 Correct Paid $272.20. $1 Pick 3 (3-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $144.20. $1 Place Pick All (10 OF 10) 10 Correct Paid $139.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (3-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $63.90. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $6.50; $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $8.30; $1 Superfecta (7-2-4-3) paid $114.90; $1 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $29.10; Attendance 532. $182,908. $1,523,056. Handle $84,596. Total Handle $1,790,560.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.