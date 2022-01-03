9th-$25,000, Handicap, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:40. 1,2. up close, best late

Fractional/Final Time: 96.400, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:76.700.

Trainer: Matthew Fales

Winner: SOR F, 4, by Mr Jess Perry-Fire and Delight

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Jess Fortunate126544-hd2-hd1-noJ. Roman12.40
Famous Shining Star125911-nk1-nk2-hdC. Mendez0.90
Elphaba126732-no3-hd3-½J. Rangel4.00
More Than Looks124366-no6-no4-noH. Lopez40.40
Cotton Cartel124823-hd4-hd5-nkD. Herrera10.80
Go to Girl124188-½7-hd6-noO. Peinado4.40
Political Babbel126457-no8-¾7-nkA. Cervantes11.40
Terra Fire124275-no5-no8-¾R. Lozano32.80
Chance It Now12469999V. Salazar41.20
5 (5)Jess Fortunate26.809.005.40
9 (9)Famous Shining Star2.802.10
7 (7)Elphaba3.80

$1 Exacta (5-9) paid $59.80; $1 Superfecta (5-9-7-3) paid $1,848.00; $1 Trifecta (5-9-7) paid $193.70;

