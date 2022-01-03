9th-$25,000, Handicap, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:40. 1,2. up close, best late
Fractional/Final Time: 96.400, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:76.700.
Trainer: Matthew Fales
Winner: SOR F, 4, by Mr Jess Perry-Fire and Delight
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Jess Fortunate
|126
|5
|4
|4-hd
|2-hd
|1-no
|J. Roman
|12.40
|Famous Shining Star
|125
|9
|1
|1-nk
|1-nk
|2-hd
|C. Mendez
|0.90
|Elphaba
|126
|7
|3
|2-no
|3-hd
|3-½
|J. Rangel
|4.00
|More Than Looks
|124
|3
|6
|6-no
|6-no
|4-no
|H. Lopez
|40.40
|Cotton Cartel
|124
|8
|2
|3-hd
|4-hd
|5-nk
|D. Herrera
|10.80
|Go to Girl
|124
|1
|8
|8-½
|7-hd
|6-no
|O. Peinado
|4.40
|Political Babbel
|126
|4
|5
|7-no
|8-¾
|7-nk
|A. Cervantes
|11.40
|Terra Fire
|124
|2
|7
|5-no
|5-no
|8-¾
|R. Lozano
|32.80
|Chance It Now
|124
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|V. Salazar
|41.20
|5 (5)
|Jess Fortunate
|26.80
|9.00
|5.40
|9 (9)
|Famous Shining Star
|2.80
|2.10
|7 (7)
|Elphaba
|3.80
$1 Exacta (5-9) paid $59.80; $1 Superfecta (5-9-7-3) paid $1,848.00; $1 Trifecta (5-9-7) paid $193.70;
