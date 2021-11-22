14th-$6,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 11:05. Poor. steady gain,prove best
Fractional/Final Time: 98.500, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:01.800.
Trainer: Jose Flores
Winner: SOR F, 2, by Walk Thru Fire-Dasha Freda
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sweet Dasha Fire
|124
|5
|5
|3-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|J. Ayala
|4.10
|Tempting Dreamgirl
|124
|6
|2
|1-hd
|2-½
|2-¾
|R. Lozano
|2.10
|Western Slope
|125
|8
|4
|7-1¾
|7-3
|3-hd
|C. Mendez
|4.60
|Incredible
|126
|4
|1
|2-nk
|3-no
|4-hd
|A. Cervantes
|7.00
|Over Again
|126
|2
|3
|6-nk
|6-hd
|5-no
|E. Nicasio
|9.90
|Majority Interest
|124
|1
|8
|4-no
|4-nk
|6-hd
|V. Salazar
|13.70
|Someking Is Up
|124
|3
|7
|5-hd
|5-nk
|7-4
|O. Peinado
|4.00
|La Talia
|124
|7
|6
|8
|8
|8
|H. Lopez
|20.90
|5 (5)
|Sweet Dasha Fire
|10.20
|4.80
|3.20
|6 (6)
|Tempting Dreamgirl
|3.60
|2.80
|8 (8)
|Western Slope
|3.00
Pick 6 (1-6-8-7-8-5) 6 Correct Paid $498.80 , 5 Correct Paid $12.00. $1 Pick 4 (8-7-8-5) 4 Correct Paid $104.60. $1 Pick 3 (7-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $28.80. $1 Superfecta (5-6-8-4) paid $286.30; $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $23.60; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $22.70; $1 Trifecta (5-6-8) paid $57.00; Attendance 742. $209,233. $1,749,065. Handle $147,301. Total Handle $2,105,599.
