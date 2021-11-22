14th-$6,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 11:05. Poor. steady gain,prove best

Fractional/Final Time: 98.500, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:01.800.

Trainer: Jose Flores

Winner: SOR F, 2, by Walk Thru Fire-Dasha Freda

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sweet Dasha Fire124553-hd1-hd1-½J. Ayala4.10
Tempting Dreamgirl124621-hd2-½2-¾R. Lozano2.10
Western Slope125847-1¾7-33-hdC. Mendez4.60
Incredible126412-nk3-no4-hdA. Cervantes7.00
Over Again126236-nk6-hd5-noE. Nicasio9.90
Majority Interest124184-no4-nk6-hdV. Salazar13.70
Someking Is Up124375-hd5-nk7-4O. Peinado4.00
La Talia12476888H. Lopez20.90
5 (5)Sweet Dasha Fire10.204.803.20
6 (6)Tempting Dreamgirl3.602.80
8 (8)Western Slope3.00

Pick 6 (1-6-8-7-8-5) 6 Correct Paid $498.80 , 5 Correct Paid $12.00. $1 Pick 4 (8-7-8-5) 4 Correct Paid $104.60. $1 Pick 3 (7-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $28.80. $1 Superfecta (5-6-8-4) paid $286.30; $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $23.60; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $22.70; $1 Trifecta (5-6-8) paid $57.00; Attendance 742. $209,233. $1,749,065. Handle $147,301. Total Handle $2,105,599.

