10th-$6,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:20. Poor. rough st,strong finish
Fractional/Final Time: 97.800, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:01.410.
Trainer: Valentin Zamudio
Winner: GR G, 2, by Seperate Interest-Up for It
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Set for It
|124
|4
|5
|3-¾
|2-nk
|1-¾
|R. Lozano
|1.00
|The Stars of Corona
|126
|8
|1
|1-½
|1-no
|2-¾
|J. Brooks
|10.60
|Knockout Cartel
|124
|3
|2
|2-nk
|3-1¼
|3-hd
|E. Gasca
|29.30
|Apollitical J Legacy
|124
|7
|8
|7-hd
|4-nk
|4-2
|J. Ayala
|1.50
|Over Again
|126
|5
|7
|5-hd
|5-hd
|5-hd
|E. Nicasio
|8.20
|Boogies Best Dream
|124
|1
|4
|6-nk
|8
|6-¾
|O. Peinado
|27.00
|Mason Jar
|124
|6
|6
|8
|7-hd
|6-¾
|R. Aceves
|28.00
|Chuck
|124
|2
|3
|4-hd
|6-hd
|8
|G. Suarez
|32.50
|4 (4)
|Set for It
|4.00
|3.00
|2.40
|8 (8)
|The Stars of Corona
|5.40
|4.40
|3 (3)
|Knockout Cartel
|5.80
$1 Pick 3 (7-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $77.00. $1 Place Pick All (10 OF 10) 10 Correct Paid $6,137.20. $1 Exacta (4-8) paid $24.60; $1 Superfecta (4-8-3-7) paid $335.70; $1 Trifecta (4-8-3) paid $157.40;
