10th-$6,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:20. Poor. rough st,strong finish

Fractional/Final Time: 97.800, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:01.410.

Trainer: Valentin Zamudio

Winner: GR G, 2, by Seperate Interest-Up for It

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Set for It124453-¾2-nk1-¾R. Lozano1.00
The Stars of Corona126811-½1-no2-¾J. Brooks10.60
Knockout Cartel124322-nk3-1¼3-hdE. Gasca29.30
Apollitical J Legacy124787-hd4-nk4-2J. Ayala1.50
Over Again126575-hd5-hd5-hdE. Nicasio8.20
Boogies Best Dream124146-nk86-¾O. Peinado27.00
Mason Jar1246687-hd6-¾R. Aceves28.00
Chuck124234-hd6-hd8G. Suarez32.50
4 (4)Set for It4.003.002.40
8 (8)The Stars of Corona5.404.40
3 (3)Knockout Cartel5.80

$1 Pick 3 (7-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $77.00. $1 Place Pick All (10 OF 10) 10 Correct Paid $6,137.20. $1 Exacta (4-8) paid $24.60; $1 Superfecta (4-8-3-7) paid $335.70; $1 Trifecta (4-8-3) paid $157.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you