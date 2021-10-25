8th-$13,200, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , , Dirt, Clear
Off 9:00. 4,5,6. away last, closed best
Fractional/Final Time: 96.500, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:69.160.
Trainer: Patricia Visscher
Winner: B F, 2, by Apollitical Jess-Separate Thoughts
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sweet Tess
|122
|5
|7
|6-no
|1-hd
|1-½
|J. Nicasio
|6.40
|Best Card Special
|124
|4
|4
|4-hd
|3-nk
|2-no
|O. Peinado
|4.40
|Famous Fantsy Pants
|124
|6
|2
|2-nk
|2-hd
|3-¾
|J. Ayala
|1.40
|Up to Good
|124
|2
|5
|3-no
|6-nk
|4-no
|V. Salazar
|21.30
|Jesstanothercartel
|126
|1
|6
|5-hd
|5-no
|5-hd
|J. Roman
|7.20
|Forget the Cartel
|121
|7
|3
|7
|7
|6-hd
|E. Gasca
|7.00
|The Stars of Corona
|126
|3
|1
|1-nk
|4-hd
|7
|J. Brooks
|4.20
|5 (5)
|Sweet Tess
|14.80
|10.60
|4.80
|4 (4)
|Best Card Special
|7.40
|2.60
|6 (6)
|Famous Fantsy Pants
|2.20
$1 Pick 3 (3-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $52.30. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $32.70; $1 Superfecta (5-4-6-2) paid $596.50; $1 Trifecta (5-4-6) paid $79.50;
