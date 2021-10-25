8th-$13,200, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , , Dirt, Clear

Off 9:00. 4,5,6. away last, closed best

Fractional/Final Time: 96.500, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:69.160.

Trainer: Patricia Visscher

Winner: B F, 2, by Apollitical Jess-Separate Thoughts

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Sweet Tess122576-no1-hd1-½J. Nicasio6.40
Best Card Special124444-hd3-nk2-noO. Peinado4.40
Famous Fantsy Pants124622-nk2-hd3-¾J. Ayala1.40
Up to Good124253-no6-nk4-noV. Salazar21.30
Jesstanothercartel126165-hd5-no5-hdJ. Roman7.20
Forget the Cartel12173776-hdE. Gasca7.00
The Stars of Corona126311-nk4-hd7J. Brooks4.20
5 (5)Sweet Tess14.8010.604.80
4 (4)Best Card Special7.402.60
6 (6)Famous Fantsy Pants2.20

$1 Pick 3 (3-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $52.30. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $32.70; $1 Superfecta (5-4-6-2) paid $596.50; $1 Trifecta (5-4-6) paid $79.50;

