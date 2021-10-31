6th-$9,085, Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:08. 1. strong effort, handily

Fractional/Final Time: 97.800, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:55.750.

Trainer: Jaime Gomez

Winner: GR G, 2, by Docs Best Card-Takiana Romanova B

Scratched: Value Bet.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Ell Romano124511-¾1-1½O. Peinado3.803.402.100.90
Go Go Po Po Go121322-1¼2-¾H. Lopez3.403.205.50
Confusion124243-½3-¾R. Lozano2.603.80
Favorite Icon1241554-hdJ. Ayala7.90
Will He Fly124434-½5C. Franco3.20

$1 Pick 3 (5-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $97.80. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $17.50; $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $5.80; $1 Superfecta (6-3-2-1) paid $42.70; $1 Trifecta (6-3-2) paid $19.10;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you