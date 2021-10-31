6th-$9,085, Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:08. 1. strong effort, handily
Fractional/Final Time: 97.800, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:55.750.
Trainer: Jaime Gomez
Winner: GR G, 2, by Docs Best Card-Takiana Romanova B
Scratched: Value Bet.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Ell Romano
|124
|5
|1
|1-¾
|1-1½
|O. Peinado
|3.80
|3.40
|2.10
|0.90
|Go Go Po Po Go
|121
|3
|2
|2-1¼
|2-¾
|H. Lopez
|3.40
|3.20
|5.50
|Confusion
|124
|2
|4
|3-½
|3-¾
|R. Lozano
|2.60
|3.80
|Favorite Icon
|124
|1
|5
|5
|4-hd
|J. Ayala
|7.90
|Will He Fly
|124
|4
|3
|4-½
|5
|C. Franco
|3.20
$1 Pick 3 (5-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $97.80. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $17.50; $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $5.80; $1 Superfecta (6-3-2-1) paid $42.70; $1 Trifecta (6-3-2) paid $19.10;
