7th-$13,300, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:36. 2,3,4. step slw,strong finish

Fractional/Final Time: 97.300, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:54.620.

Trainer: Jose Flores

Winner: BR C, 2, by Favorite Cartel-Eagle On the Fly

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Eye On the Sky125253-½1-hdC. Mendez1.10
Chicks Interest127711-½2-¾J. Leon4.00
God Luvs Cowboys126122-no3-¾R. Sanchez4.50
Majority Interest124634-½4-1½V. Salazar10.20
Apolitical Thunder126366-15-nkI. Lara42.70
Fishin Off the Wagon124545-1½6-nkJ. Nicasio4.00
Seperate Cruises1244777D. Herrera15.10
2 (2)Eye On the Sky4.202.202.20
7 (7)Chicks Interest3.202.80
1 (1)God Luvs Cowboys3.00

$1 Pick 3 (1-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $65.70. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $8.60; $1 Superfecta (2-7-1-6) paid $89.50; $1 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $27.50;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

