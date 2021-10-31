7th-$13,300, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:36. 2,3,4. step slw,strong finish
Fractional/Final Time: 97.300, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:54.620.
Trainer: Jose Flores
Winner: BR C, 2, by Favorite Cartel-Eagle On the Fly
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Eye On the Sky
|125
|2
|5
|3-½
|1-hd
|C. Mendez
|1.10
|Chicks Interest
|127
|7
|1
|1-½
|2-¾
|J. Leon
|4.00
|God Luvs Cowboys
|126
|1
|2
|2-no
|3-¾
|R. Sanchez
|4.50
|Majority Interest
|124
|6
|3
|4-½
|4-1½
|V. Salazar
|10.20
|Apolitical Thunder
|126
|3
|6
|6-1
|5-nk
|I. Lara
|42.70
|Fishin Off the Wagon
|124
|5
|4
|5-1½
|6-nk
|J. Nicasio
|4.00
|Seperate Cruises
|124
|4
|7
|7
|7
|D. Herrera
|15.10
|2 (2)
|Eye On the Sky
|4.20
|2.20
|2.20
|7 (7)
|Chicks Interest
|3.20
|2.80
|1 (1)
|God Luvs Cowboys
|3.00
$1 Pick 3 (1-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $65.70. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $8.60; $1 Superfecta (2-7-1-6) paid $89.50; $1 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $27.50;
