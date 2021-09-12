5th-$6,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:04. 1,8. wide path, proved best

Fractional/Final Time: 96.900, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:78.660.

Trainer: Jose Flores

Winner: B C, 2, by Good Reason Sa-Dasha Freda

Scratched: Majority Interest.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Dasha Good Reason124431-hd1-hd1-½E. Gasca2.00
Fg Jess Seis124743-hd3-1½2-nkO. Peinado0.60
Woman Secrets124512-¾2-nk3-1¾J. Nicasio5.60
Jess Being a Friend124176-nk4-no4-½R. Aceves40.70
Aquatic124265-no6-15-noD. Herrera19.00
Camilo Fire127624-nk5-nk6-1¾J. Rangel33.40
Love Ballad12435777J. Roman27.30
5 (4)Dasha Good Reason6.002.602.20
8 (7)Fg Jess Seis2.102.10
6 (5)Woman Secrets2.20

$1 Pick 3 (4-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $23.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $6.00. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $5.80; $1 Superfecta (5-8-6-1) paid $174.90; $1 Trifecta (5-8-6) paid $12.90;

