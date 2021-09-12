5th-$6,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:04. 1,8. wide path, proved best
Fractional/Final Time: 96.900, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:78.660.
Trainer: Jose Flores
Winner: B C, 2, by Good Reason Sa-Dasha Freda
Scratched: Majority Interest.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Dasha Good Reason
|124
|4
|3
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|E. Gasca
|6.00
|2.60
|2.20
|2.00
|Fg Jess Seis
|124
|7
|4
|3-hd
|3-1½
|2-nk
|O. Peinado
|2.10
|2.10
|0.60
|Woman Secrets
|124
|5
|1
|2-¾
|2-nk
|3-1¾
|J. Nicasio
|2.20
|5.60
|Jess Being a Friend
|124
|1
|7
|6-nk
|4-no
|4-½
|R. Aceves
|40.70
|Aquatic
|124
|2
|6
|5-no
|6-1
|5-no
|D. Herrera
|19.00
|Camilo Fire
|127
|6
|2
|4-nk
|5-nk
|6-1¾
|J. Rangel
|33.40
|Love Ballad
|124
|3
|5
|7
|7
|7
|J. Roman
|27.30
$1 Pick 3 (4-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $23.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $6.00. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $5.80; $1 Superfecta (5-8-6-1) paid $174.90; $1 Trifecta (5-8-6) paid $12.90;
