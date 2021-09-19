2nd-$18,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:44. Poor. bmp st,2w,duel,best
Fractional/Final Time: 2:25.100, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 5:28.320.
Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II
Winner: GR/RO G, 5, by Graydar-Witch Princess
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|1M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Polar
|124
|2
|3
|2-2½
|2-3½
|1-½
|H. Lopez
|11.00
|3.80
|3.40
|4.50
|Undeniable Proof
|124
|1
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-hd
|E. Payeras
|2.60
|2.10
|1.00
|Fast as Cass
|124
|6
|2
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-no
|D. Herrera
|4.60
|16.90
|Black Storm
|124
|3
|4
|4-2
|4-1½
|4-2½
|R. Ramirez
|1.40
|Stay Golden
|124
|4
|5
|5-1½
|5-7
|5-12
|J. Sanchez
|17.00
|A Dime for Me
|122
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|E. Garcia
|22.40
$1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $26.50; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $15.60; $1 Superfecta (2-1-6-3) paid $113.20; $1 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $77.60;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.