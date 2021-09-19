2nd-$18,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:44. Poor. bmp st,2w,duel,best

Fractional/Final Time: 2:25.100, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 5:28.320.

Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II

Winner: GR/RO G, 5, by Graydar-Witch Princess

HorseWgtPP1/41/23/41MStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Polar124232-2½2-3½1-½H. Lopez11.003.803.404.50
Undeniable Proof124111-½1-hd2-hdE. Payeras2.602.101.00
Fast as Cass124623-½3-hd3-noD. Herrera4.6016.90
Black Storm124344-24-1½4-2½R. Ramirez1.40
Stay Golden124455-1½5-75-12J. Sanchez17.00
A Dime for Me12256666E. Garcia22.40

$1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $26.50; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $15.60; $1 Superfecta (2-1-6-3) paid $113.20; $1 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $77.60;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

