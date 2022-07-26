NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (“Playtika” or “the Company”) for potential violations of law, including securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who believes you have been harmed, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476, via email at david@labaton.com, or by filling out this form.
About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.
