LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — The 98th annual Laconia Motorcycle Week is wrapping up this weekend, and many business owners are grateful for the economic boost.
Event organizers and local officials said Motorcycle Week was the busiest in years — and far busier than the event last year.
“You can feel the energy of everyone and the positivity all week long,” Jennifer Anderson, deputy director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, told WMUR-TV. “People are so grateful to actually be out.”
Laconia Motorcycle Week, which ends on Sunday, is one of the nation's oldest motorcycle rallies.
While well attended, this year's event lacked the usual contingent from Canada. The U.S.-Canada border has been closed during the pandemic and won't reopen until July.