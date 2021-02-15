North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.