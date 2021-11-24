MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
Lakeview Community Partners Limited (“LCPL”), the development group behind Lakeview Village, today announces its Phase 1 builder partners and the new Lakeview Village brand for Canada’s most transformative waterfront community currently being built along the shores of Lake Ontario. Phase 1 builder partners include: Branthaven, Caivan, Greenpark Group, DECO, Opus Homes, and Tridel.
Urban Living on the Waterfront: The Embodiment of the Lakeview Village Master Plan
Upon 177-acres of land formerly occupied by a coal-fired power plant, the vision of a transformed and dynamic waterfront village is becoming a reality.
Lakeview Village, an incredible mixed-use waterfront destination, has been designed with the future in mind. A walkable community that promotes connections to the surrounding environment, Lakeview Village will offer future generations a wide range of diverse housing, recreation, retail, employment, greenspace, arts and cultural features. This will be the most transformative waterfront community in Canada, rivalling world-class destinations globally.
LCPL is thrilled to unveil the new brand for Lakeview Village, inspired by the stunning natural beauty of the Great Lakes and the revitalized pier. The diamonds are informed by the contemporary design vision for the pier, set to be an iconic landmark for Mississauga’s waterfront at 600 meters long. The arc is symbolic of the ‘sunrise-to-sunset’ waterfront experience Lakeview Village will deliver.
“This is the realization of the master plan vision and an embodiment of modern lakefront living. This is a brand that celebrates our move towards reconnecting people to the waterfront for the first time in decades,” said Brian Sutherland, Vice-President of Development, Argo Development Corporation and development lead for Lakeview Village. “At the heart of it all, Lakeview Village is really about establishing a greater connection to the land and the lake, instilling a true sense of place and bringing a sustainable waterfront experience to Ontario for future generations to enjoy.”
Residential Builder Selection: A Model of Sustainable Community Building
Masterfully bridging the natural environment with the needs of future community members, Lakeview Village is a model of sustainable community building. With a diverse mix of residential, retail, arts and cultural spaces, eco-friendly mobility routes and public transportation, thoughtfully integrated public amenities and proximity to conservation areas, Lakeview Village will be an all-season destination that attracts global visitors while bringing the ultimate lakeside-living experience to residents.
Following receipt of development plan approvals on November 10, 2021, LCPL is proud to announce that it has partnered with six of Canada’s most established and trusted residential builders: Branthaven, Caivan, Greenpark Group, DECO, Opus Homes, and Tridel.
Each builder brings extensive industry experience, best-in-class construction quality and innovative design capabilities to Lakeview Village. With distinct and highly individual housing typologies, the builders will provide a range of modern, sustainable housing options to southern Mississauga while ensuring LCPL delivers on its mission to create Canada’s most transformative waterfront community.
“Our builder partners were intentionally selected for their unparalleled industry expertise and commitment to excellence, aligned with the mission, values and vision of Lakeview Village as a sustainable, future-proofed community,” said Sutherland. “We are thrilled to have partnered with the best in the business to provide much needed housing to the region, and with excellent transit connections to downtown Toronto, give a new generation of homeowners access to the waterfront. We look forward to working with this top-caliber group to bring our shared vision to life.”
About Lakeview Community Partners Limited
Lakeview Community Partners Limited is a partnership of community builders that includes TACC Construction Limited, Greenpark Group, CCI Development Group, Branthaven and Argo Development Corporation. The partnership represents an unprecedented collaboration dedicated to transforming Mississauga’s waterfront through the development of Lakeview Village, a sustainable mixed-use community and all-season destination on the former site of the Lakeview Generating Station, a decommissioned coal-fired power plant. This transformative 177-acre revitalization project will revolutionize the way people live, visit and experience the waterfront through its thoughtful design and curated collection of housing, retail, office and recreational programming. For more information, visit www.mylakeviewvillage.com.
