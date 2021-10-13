MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Lakeview Community Partners Limited (LCPL), the developers behind Lakeview Village, a vibrant 177-acre mixed-use waterfront community coming to Mississauga, today highlighted its ongoing preparation work on the ambitious project that will serve as a model for sustainable mixed-use developments across Canada. Living up to its moniker of a “smart, future-ready city” it will feature a state-of-the-art Innovation District that aims to become the largest hub for technology, innovation and research in Canada.
Square and Hotel Innovation at Lakeview Village - Renderings by Cicada Design Inc., Toronto Canada ©Lakeview Community Partners Limited
Job creation within higher-paying, knowledge-based sectors that draw and keep talent continues to be important to the economic recovery of Mississauga and the surrounding region, along with a variety of housing options to address the supply crisis. Bringing over 8,050 units of diverse housing to the region and an anticipated 9,000 long-term jobs in partnership with the City of Mississauga’s Economic Development Office, Lakeview Village is uniquely positioned to deliver on these key priorities.
The Lakeview Innovation District – Driving the Future
Centrally located within the region’s Innovation Corridor and integrated into the broader Lakeview Village community, the Lakeview Innovation District builds upon the community’s sustainable foundation to create an ecosystem that facilitates collaboration, research and innovation with the potential to compete alongside the top technology hubs in the world.
As a central hub for research, the Innovation District will stimulate a thriving business community that attracts and retains a diverse pool of talent, creating an environment for people to develop cutting-edge solutions that drive global change. In creating an open-innovation ecosystem, the District will transform land that was once occupied by the Four Sisters coal plant into a living, breathing green space with the opportunity for use and development of sustainable technology solutions focused on energy, waste and water industries. It will be a uniquely attractive hub for inventors and academics to conduct research while enabling potential partnerships with post-secondary and environmental institutions.
Lakeview Innovation District Highlights:
- 1.9 million square feet for office space, tech and research facilities and employment
- 9,000 long-term jobs
- 20+ acres for campus, culture and innovation
- Over 200,000 square feet for new retail and restaurant opportunities
- Well-connected to the broader pedestrian, transit, and bike networks, reducing traffic delays, congestion, energy consumption and pollution
- Central location close to Canada’s largest airport, Pearson International Airport, and only 19 kilometers away from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, with multiple commuting options including nearby GO Transit stations and major highways/roadways
- LCPL is currently exploring leading green technologies which would be used for the first time in Canada at scale to power the district and broader Lakeview Village community
With its striking and timeless architectural design, open space working environment, proximity to integrated transit routes, a thriving retail community and the waterfront, Lakeview’s Innovation District will act as a magnet for high-tech firms, technology incubators and entrepreneurs.
A Next-Generation Employment Hub
Ranked among the top 20 Best Locations in Canada for the fifth consecutive year by Site Magazine, the City of Mississauga is an ideal location for creative and innovative companies. The Lakeview Innovation District builds upon the City’s strategic priorities to further attract business, envisioned to become a world-class innovation hub propelling necessary advancements in science, technology and corporate culture. Projected to accommodate over 1.9 million sq. ft. of employment space and 9,000 long-term jobs, the District will help drive the City’s path towards sustained economic prosperity.
“We believe that an investment in infrastructure is an investment in talent, industry and business,” said Brian Sutherland, Vice-President of Development, Argo Development Corporation and development lead for Lakeview Village. “With flexible office space, co-working space, and state-of-the-art facilities, the Innovation District is not only integral to our vision for the future of the community, but a critically important element that supports the growing City of Mississauga, the broader region and Canada at large.”
Collaboration has been central to the strategy behind the Innovation District’s design, with open concept co-working spaces, flexible office use and event spaces available to innovators to work together and connect with investors, experts and potential partners from around the world.
“The Innovation District is deeply important to Mississauga’s economic recovery and future prosperity – it will stimulate the economy and bring meaningful new employment opportunities, positioning Mississauga as a competitive, global hub for business, right on the waterfront,” continued Sutherland.
To learn more about Lakeview Village and how it is redefining the idea of smart cities in Canada, visit our website: www.mylakeviewvillage.com
About Lakeview Community Partners Limited
Lakeview Community Partners Limited is a partnership of community builders that includes TACC Construction Limited, Greenpark Group, CCI Development Group, Branthaven and Argo Development Corporation. The partnership represents an unprecedented collaboration dedicated to transforming Mississauga’s waterfront through the development of Lakeview Village, a sustainable mixed-use community and all-season destination on the former site of the Lakeview Generating Station, a decommissioned coal-fired power plant. This transformative 177-acre revitalization project will revolutionize the way people live, visit and experience the waterfront through its thoughtful design and curated collection of housing, retail, office and recreational programming. For more information, visit www.mylakeviewvillage.com.
