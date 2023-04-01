HOUSTON (AP) — Lamont Butler hits jumper at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first national championship game.
AP
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 9:24 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.