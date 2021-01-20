HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Demarkus Lampley had a career-high 30 points as Sam Houston won its ninth consecutive game, topping Abilene Christian 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Zach Nutall had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Sam Houston (12-5, 6-0 Southland Conference). Tristan Ikpe added 12 rebounds. Javion May had seven rebounds.

Sam Houston totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Airion Simmons had 16 points for the Wildcats (11-3, 3-1), who ended a four-game win streak. Kolton Kohl added 12 points and three assists. Joe Pleasant had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

