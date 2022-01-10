CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
Elite Dental Partners, one of the nation’s premier dental support organizations with 97 locally branded practices, today announced that Lance Shopovick has joined the company as President and Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. Shopovick comes to Elite Dental Partners with nearly 30 years of business leadership experience, including 12 years in dental practice support with Aspen Dental. Most recently, he was Sr. Vice President at Aspen, overseeing five divisions supporting 466 practices in 28 states.
“We’re pleased to welcome Lance to the Elite Dental Partners team,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Executive Chairman of Elite Dental Partners. “His dental industry experience and track record as a successful leader will help us continue to provide excellent support for our growing network of high quality dental practices.”
“It’s exciting to step into this role at a young and growing organization like Elite Dental Partners,” Mr. Shopovick said. “I look forward to working with the team that helps these practices be great places to get care and enjoyable places to work.”
Mr. Shopovick graduated with a BA degree in Business Management from Virginia Wesleyan University, Virginia Beach, VA, where he was a Varsity Soccer Team Captain and President of the Phi Beta Kappa Tau fraternity. He was a five-time winner of the Aspen Superior Performance Yearly (ASPY) Award.
ABOUT ELITE DENTAL PARTNERS
Elite Dental Partners supports 97 high quality, locally branded dental office in 12 states from its headquarters in Chicago. Find a nearby office or information about partnership opportunities at www.elitedentalpartners.com.
