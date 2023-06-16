STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2023--
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Land & Buildings”, “us” or “we”), today issued a white paper titled The Work From Home Hurricane Has Hit Life Science Offices, detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the life science office market. Specifically, Land & Buildings’ analysis focused on life science REIT company Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE).
With typically 50% laboratory space and 50% office space, many observers have considered companies with office exposure in the life science sector as a safe haven from the impact of the work-from-home phenomenon. Unfortunately, Land & Buildings’ analysis starkly contradicts this view. The full white paper can be found here.
Land & Buildings’ study concludes that if the path for life science follows traditional office, as it appears to be doing, Land & Buildings estimates ARE could trade at valuations similar to traditional coastal office REITs – which suggests an approximate 30-40% downside from current levels.
Previously, in May 2020, Land & Buildings published a white paper titled The New York Office Market is Facing an Existential Hurricane.
