NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--
Landa, a real estate investing company, today announced a $25 million Series A funding round, bringing their total equity raised to $33 million with the inclusion of a previously raised $8 million seed round. The company has also raised $62 million in debt financing. Through a fractional ownership model, Landa enables individuals to access the real estate market for as little as $5. The funding was led by investors including NFX, 83North, and Viola Ventures.
Real estate is one of the most lucrative investments someone can make, but traditional home ownership is increasingly unattainable. Driven by the belief that regardless of age, income, or background, everyone should have the opportunity to invest in property, Landa breaks down the traditional barriers to entry and empowers individuals to build wealth in real estate. With 22,000 investors using the app and managing over 400 units to choose from across seven markets, Landa empowers individuals to benefit from a long-term investment while also enjoying a dividend income from their properties.
“There is a huge appetite to access this market among the many people who can’t participate in traditional real estate investing,” said Landa cofounder and CEO Yishai Cohen. “Landa makes it easy to invest in individual properties and fully manage your portfolio from a smartphone.”
The easy-to-use and highly secure interface allows investors to browse properties, purchase shares, and have a simple overview of their portfolios. Landa also provides free educational tools to help individuals learn the ropes of real estate and create a smart portfolio.
“Investing in real estate has consistently proven to be one of the most reliable ways to build wealth, yet it’s becoming increasingly out of reach for the vast majority of people due to rising prices and interest rates,” explained Gigi Levy-Weiss, General Partner at NFX. “By empowering anybody to invest in income-generating properties for as little as $5, Landa is opening access for hundreds of millions of people.”
Through a responsible property management structure, Landa makes sure that every home offered is safe and well maintained for tenants. From screening and acquiring properties, to addressing maintenance requests and collecting rent, all management logistics are handled by the Landa team. This provides a quality and easy experience for all stakeholders involved.
Landa currently has properties in Atlanta and New York City and will soon be launching in Charlotte, Birmingham, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville.
For more information and to download the Landa app, click here.
About Landa
Landa was founded in New York City by Yishai Cohen and Amit Assaraf to enable everyone to access and benefit from investing in real estate, regardless of income. Landa purchases properties, divides them into shares for investors, and rents them out. Investors have the potential to net a long-term investment while also enjoying a dividend income from their properties. To learn more visit Landa.app or follow along on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005656/en/
CONTACT: Landa
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES REIT OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Landa
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/31/2022 11:29 AM/DISC: 08/31/2022 11:29 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005656/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.