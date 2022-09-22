NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--
Landa, the financially inclusive real estate investing platform, announced today that Andrew Yolin has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, effective September 6, 2022. In this role, Yolin will drive investor growth and market expansion for the platform, which currently enables individuals to access the real estate markets in Atlanta and New York, with Charlotte, Birmingham, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville soon to follow, for as little as $5. He will join the company’s executive team and report to CEO and co-founder Yishai Cohen.
Yolin brings nearly two decades of expertise and marketing excellence to Landa. Before joining the company, Yolin was the Chief Marketing Officer of TD Ameritrade, where he spent over a decade driving exceptional growth in new client acquisition and commenced the high profile brand integration with Charles Schwab. Prior to TD Ameritrade, he spent five years at American Express on the Platinum Card Product team before which he managed marketing initiatives for L'Oreal. Yolin holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.S. from Binghamton University.
“Andrew is a highly experienced, talented, and strong leader with a proven track record in the financial sector,” said Yishai Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Landa. “His extensive leadership experience will be a valuable asset as we accelerate growth, expand our investor offerings, and position Landa as a crucial part of every individual’s investment toolkit.”
“The value proposition of Landa was immediately attractive to me, and by the rapid growth they’ve seen since launch, it’s clear that it’s exciting to others as well,” said Andrew Yolin, Chief Marketing Officer of Landa. “I’m thrilled to be part of a team that is disrupting a consumer category that has traditionally had high barriers to entry. More individuals should be able to benefit from the real estate market than are currently able to, and we’re flipping the script at Landa to enable access for all.”
Yolin joins Landa at a pivotal moment for the company, which recently launched with $33 million in venture funding from investors including NFX, 83North, and Viola Ventures. With 22,000 investors using its mobile app, Landa empowers millions of individuals to participate in the real estate market, benefit from a long-term investment, and enjoy dividend income from the Landa-owned properties they invest in.
About Landa
Landa was founded in New York City by Yishai Cohen and Amit Assaraf to enable everyone to access and benefit from investing in real estate, regardless of income. Landa purchases properties, divides them into shares for investors, and rents them out. Investors have the potential to net a long-term investment while also enjoying a dividend income from their properties. To learn more visit Landa.app or follow along on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
