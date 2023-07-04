SALVADOR, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2023--
BYD, Build Your Dreams, a global powerhouse of technological innovation, has just confirmed an agreement to land in Bahia and start operations in three factories simultaneously – an unprecedented feat – in the Camaçari complex, 50km from Salvador.
With an investment of more than R$ 3 billion, BYD establishes a historic landmark in the Brazilian automotive industry. It's not just about building vehicles. The group's ambitious mission, Cool the Earth by 1°C, is energy transition and sustainable mobility. It's an irreversible green revolution.
Domestic production will allow for more competitive prices and the possibility for a car-loving population to access a modern-era consumer dream: an electric vehicle in the garage.
The complex will consist of three manufacturing units. One dedicated to the production of chassis for electric buses and trucks. The other will produce hybrid and electric automobiles, with an estimated capacity of 150,000 units per year in the first phase. The third unit, focused on lithium and iron phosphate processing, will serve the global market, utilizing the existing port infrastructure at the location.
"This is an extremely important moment for BYD in the Americas," says Stella Li, Executive Vice President CEO of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas. "These new factories in Bahia will bring innovation and the highest standards in technology, this will allow the introduction and acceleration of electromobility in the country, a key movement to combat climate change and really improve people's quality of life."
Scheduled to start operations in the second half of 2024, the three factories are expected to generate in the next several years more than 5.000 jobs. "The social contribution will be significant. We want to hire local labor starting this year so that they can begin receiving all the necessary training and knowledge transfer," says Tyler Li, President of BYD Brazil. "At BYD, we are strongly committed to contributing and generating value for Brazilians."
BYD's new complex will attract suppliers of various types, whether in the technical parts or services sectors. The company intends to contribute to regional development by giving priority to local suppliers. For civil construction works, the company will also prioritize hiring established companies in the region.
Sustainable and Social Commitment
While establishing its first industrial complex in the country, BYD Brazil is committed to maintaining principles that guide its operations abroad: creating products that do not emit pollutants, designed and executed with cutting-edge technology and substantial investment in research and development, all within a pleasant and cozy work environment for employees, suppliers, and visitors.
About BYD
BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.
For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.
About BYD Auto
Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, and the CTB technology. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 9 years in a row.
