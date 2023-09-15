DETROIT — America has long been a nation of truck drivers, and last year was no exception. In 2022, light trucks accounted for 79.2% of all new vehicles sold, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. Sales topped 13.7 million units, and of those, 653,957 were Ford F-Series trucks. That means a little fewer than 5% of new vehicles sold were F-Series trucks, ensuring its place as America’s bestselling truck for 46 straight years and the best-selling vehicle in America for the past 41.
Given its popularity, any changes are carefully evolutionary, not revolutionary. And so, the 14th iteration of Ford’s full-size pickup truck gets a number of updates for 2024. It’s not a full redesign but more than your typical design update.
Yes, there’s a new grille. In this case, it’s a one-piece “fender-to-fender” design used on XL, XLT, STX, and Tremor models that surrounds the lights, a look inspired by F-150 grilles of the 1970s and 80s. Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Platinum Plus trims continue with their current C-clamp headlight design, with Platinum Plus being the new name for 2023's Limited trim level. Off-road-oriented Tremor and Raptor models are trimmed with a new modular three-piece steel bumper that can accept accessories like a light bar or a 12,000-pound Warn winch, and are designed to maximize off-road approach and departure angles.
When it comes time to spec your new F-150, you’ll find that Ford has reduced the amount of possible trim combinations, which makes it less confusing when it comes time to order one. All Ford F-150s come with Ford Stolen Vehicle Services, which alerts you when your truck is being tampered with. Then there’s the extended-range 36-gallon fuel tank and class IV trailer hitch – they’re standard for 2024, as are a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen that features over-the-air software updates. Other tech updates include the newest version of Blue Cruise, Ford’s semi-autonomous driving system that will now change lanes on its own once you activate its turn signal. And the F-150 now warns you if there’s a car or cyclist approaching from behind when you’re opening the door.
But these are all small potatoes when compared to the addition of Ford’s new Pro Access Tailgate, a belated answer to the Ram 1500’s Multifunction Tailgate, the GMC Sierra's MultiPro Tailgate, and the Chevrolet Silverado's MultiFlex Tailgate, which all open in untraditional ways to make accessing the pickup bed easier, particularly when towing a trailer. In the case of Ford's Pro Access Tailgate, it consists of a door within the tailgate that swings open at 37-, 70- and 100-degree stops, with the first one stopping the door short of the trailer tongue jack. It’s optional on Lariat and Tremor, standard on King Ranch and Platinum models.
As you might expect, Ford is also shuffling the F-150’s powertrain lineup as well, with the automaker axing its base 3.3-liter V-6 engine in favor of the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6 that generates 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. That’s more than the Ram 1500’s base powerplant and in line with GM’s Silverado and Sierra. Ford also offers a 400-horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V-6, a 400-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 PowerBoost hybrid, as well as a 400-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8. On high-performance F-150 Raptor, you’ll find a 3.5-liter High Output V-6 or a 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 on the F-150 Raptor R, although Ford hasn’t released any horsepower figures. Notably, both the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V-6 and the 3.5-liter V-6 PowerBoost hybrid will be available at the same price, as Ford looks to boost the hybrid’s take rate.
Ford has opened up ordering for the new 2024 Ford F-150 pickup truck, with deliveries expected early in 2024. But Ford hasn’t released pricing. Given the intense competition in the full-size pickup truck segment, don’t expect drastic price increases.
