If there’s one sign that the automotive world is truly in a state of technological flux, look no further than British automaker Rolls-Royce, which manufactures the most rarified of automobiles. Long revered as one of the finest cars in the world, and for decades among the most traditional, it is now offering an electric car, a vehicle that Charles Rolls once thought would offer the ultimate qualities that personify a Rolls-Royce — smooth, quiet, refined motoring.
“The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean,” he is said to have stated. “There is no smell or vibration. They should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged.”
Consider it arranged, even if charging stations are not.
Wearing a customarily ethereal name, Rolls-Royce’s first electric car, the Spectre, is an extravagantly grand automotive statement, a bold declaration that heralds its shift away from the internal combustion engine. But if its powertrain is unfamiliar, it’s shape is not. It recalls both the smaller Wraith coupe as well as the larger Phantom coupe, which should coddle the most cautious consumer.
Yet if you think Rolls-Royce clients are resistant, guess again.
“There's been no resistance to electrification, not at all,” says Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, who states that any resistance to an electrified Rolls-Royce was due to its technological limitations. “The pushback was not so much about it's an electric car. The pushback was at times about the range not being sufficient at 100 miles, if at all, and charging times that took nearly eight hours until that battery would have been recharged. So, the technology was definitely not at levels where anybody would have said, 'Build me one.' It wasn't a philosophical objection.”
Certainly, the initial round of modern electric vehicles possessed long charging times and limited range. That’s no longer the case. In the case of the Spectre, its 1,543 pounds of batteries have a range of approximately 260 miles and can be recharged from 10% to 80% using a DC fast charger in 34 minutes at rates up to 195 kW, according to the automaker. The batteries power the Spectre’s two electric motors, which generate a combined 584 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The driveline delivers a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds.
“Many of the clients we allowed to drive the car were positively flabbergasted at how similar it behaved to a normal 12 cylinder, and even better because the torque was so great,” Müller-Ötvös said.
But don’t look for the famed British brand to embrace other alternate fuel powertrains, such as fuel cells, which use hydrogen to produce electricity rather than using a battery.
“A fuel cell Rolls Royce is nothing that is currently in any way on our list to be developed,” Müller-Ötvös said. “I think it's a different way to generate the electricity for the motors. And so I wouldn't rule it out, but it's nothing that we currently in any way are looking into.”
The same holds true for synthetic fuels, currently being investigated by German automakers, such as Porsche.
“When the day comes and synthetic fuels are available, our engines will then be capable of running on synthetic fuels. But that was never an option for us that this might allow us to skip electrification,” he said. “It might be a nice alternative for those who are running on combustion engines even in 30 or 40 years. Nobody needs to be worried that there won’t’ be fuel anymore around.”
Meanwhile, other technology commonly found on more and more cars, such as semi-autonomous driving, are absent on a Rolls-Royce.
“A Rolls-Royce is said to be perfect and needs to be perfect in every little detail. And they don't want to see us experimenting with things which are not yet at levels that are easy to use or comfortable to use. That's also the reason why we don't have autonomous driving. As long as autonomous drive is not really at levels where it is effortless for our clients and brings benefit, we wouldn't do it.”
Interestingly, it’s not that the automaker's clients are old. In fact, the brand’s buyers are getting younger, which is pushing the brand in new directions.
“We have a lot of very young clients, and they are not at all in any way traditional,” he said. “If you are too focused on your own tradition, you might die one day, because you are too worried to move the brand on. And we have moved the brand on.”
To that end, Rolls-Royce has been very successful with its Black Badge line, a murdered-out esthetic that brings a different persona to the brand. Meanwhile, the company’s bespoke business has grown to the point where nearly every vehicle emanating from the company’s Goodwood, England, factory is customized to varying degrees. And the introduction of smaller vehicles, including the Ghost sedan, Wraith coupe, Dawn convertible and Cullinan SUV has helped attract a younger buyer without putting off the firm’s established clientele.
“It never spooked our more traditional clients, not at all. I think they even like it that we are keeping the brand so highly relevant with very modern target groups. Nobody wants to be aligned with an old-fashioned brand,” Müller-Ötvös said, stating that 25% of the company’s customers are celebrities, which, he says, proves its relevance in the luxury brand segment.
If you need proof, consider that for the first six months of 2023, Rolls-Royce built 885 cars, up 11.3% from the 785 units sold during the same period in 2022. In other words, it takes the brand six months to build what other automakers manufacture on one assembly line in one day.
But that’s why the company’s vehicles command such high prices, as well as devotion. It’s the craftsmanship, the use of exquisite materials and a company that truly listens to its customers and delivers what they desire.
And while other OEMs seek to challenge Rolls-Royce, such as Cadillac with its forthcoming $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq, it’s not something that can be accomplished quickly. For Müller-Ötvös, doubling the average transaction price of a Rolls-Royce took more than decade, as the brand had become an anachronism prior to its acquisition by BMW Group.
“It was more the complete lack of investment in new technology, lack of investment in quality or lack of investment in whatever. And in Britain, it was clearly stated at that time that it was seen as national embarrassment in a way.”
That’s clearly no longer the case, as the brand’s core values remain at its heart, even as the propulsion beneath its hood changes.
“Rarity is important. Craftsmanship is important. And high prices too. And high prices only come if you have nurtured your brand up to such powerful levels that people are prepared to pay half-a-million and far more for one.”
Larry Printz is an automotive journalist based in South Florida. Readers may send him email at TheDrivingPrintz@gmail.com.
