Each clinic will offer Skin Laundry's suite of high-tech complexion care treatments, including the newest long-pulse Nd:YAG laser device and most advanced non-laser skin resurfacing technology
BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Laundry, the trailblazing Los Angeles-based skincare company founded on the belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available and accessible to all, has opened the doors to its first-ever Boston clinic, at 128 Newbury Street in Boston's Bay Back neighborhood. Three additional locations in the Metro Boston Region, including Marketstreet Lynnfield in Lynnfield, Derby Street Shops in Hingham, and 565 Tremont Street in Boston, will open by early spring. Four additional locations within Boston's city limits are set to open by summer.
Known for "making laser facials a thing," called "revolutionary" by Forbes, and named one of Fast Company's "Beauty Startups to Watch," Skin Laundry is now the world's leading provider of laser facials. It has bridged the gap between expensive medical procedures once only available in doctors' offices and affordable, no-downtime treatments delivered in a welcoming California-inspired clinic. Celebrating its 10th year of business since opening its first doors in Santa Monica in 2013, the company is on track to nearly double its footprint to 60 clinics across the globe by the end of 2023.
Gregg Throgmartin, CEO at Skin Laundry says: "Building upon the incredible success of our clinics in Southern California, New York City, Arizona and, most recently, Northern California and Denver, we're thrilled to expand our footprint to New England, beginning with Boston. We can't wait to introduce Bostonians to our fast, effective medical-grade facials that help rejuvenate the skin's cells, boost collagen production, improve clarity--and so much more."
To offer immediate and long-term results, Skin Laundry employs the most advanced medical-grade skincare technology and then develops proprietary protocols accordingly. Its newest device is a long-pulse Nd: yag laser that targets multiple skin concerns with one treatment, and the Thermo Mechanical Action™ device that uniquely combines heat and motion to transfer thermal energy directly to the top layer of skin. Safe for all skin types, Skin Laundry facials are designed to treat a variety of skin concerns, including acne, acne scars, melasma, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, fine lines & wrinkles, texture and dullness. All treatments are performed by a medical team of Registered Nurses who are trained and guided by board certified dermatologists and medical professionals.
Skin Laundry believes consistency is key and its membership model supports that belief with plans that include discounts across all treatments, products, and add-ons to incentivize regular visits. A-la-cart treatments are also available. Each location offers plans customized to best suit one's personal skincare needs. Skin Laundry treatments are safe for all skin types and tones.
All Skin Laundry locations, products and treatment options can be found by visiting skinlaundry.com. First-time treatments are only $75 (normally $400), which includes a free consultation.
Location Details
128 Newberry St
Boston, MA 02116
Open Mon-Sat: 8:30am-7pm
Sun: Closed
MarketStreet Lynnfield (March opening)
600 Market Street
Lynfield, MA 01940
Tremont (March opening)
565 Tremont Street
Boston, MA 02118
Derby Street Shops (April opening)
92 Derby Street
Suite 133
Hingham, MA 02043
About Skin Laundry
Skin Laundry is a pioneering medical-based company founded on the belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available and accessible to all. To do this, they reimagined the high-downtime, often painful treatments once only available at the dermatologist's office and, using the most advanced energy-based technology including medical-grade lasers and Thermo Mechanical Action™ resurfacing devices, developed proprietary protocols to perform transformative treatments that are safe for all skin types, virtually painless, and have little to no downtime. Skin Laundry launched its first location in Santa Monica in 2013, and now, with over half a million facials performed to date, it's the world's leading provider of laser facials.
