Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights a key application for its CleanTech laser systems.
“Our CleanTech laser cleaning technology can be utilized to effectively clean rubber from runways and airports,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “The area known as the ‘touchdown zone’ on a runway gets covered in rubber as a result of plane tires frequently making contact. Laser cleaning is a fast and safe way to remove this hardened buildup of rubber without the added cost of waste disposal that traditional methods often require.”
The conditions of a runway are integral to the safe and effective operations of an airport. Braking times for a plane can be greatly reduced or extended depending on the conditions of a runway, with the presence of substances like water and rubber potentially leading to dangerous events like hydroplaning. This is why commercial airports frequently clean and maintain the surface of their runways. Typically, high-pressure water, hot compressed air, chemicals, or milling machines are used by airports to complete this task, but with laser cleaning technology, operators can now remove rubber and other contaminants from runways while not damaging the underlying surface and avoiding shutdowns.
CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology
The CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology manufactured by Laser Photonics is eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.
