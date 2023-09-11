ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 11, 2023--
Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of MarkStar laser systems for laser marking, announces a key application for its MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker.
“With the MarkStar laser marking system, industry professionals are able to effectively and permanently mark tools and parts to streamline operations and productivity,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics.
The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marking System is perfect for permanent markings on metal tools. This product provides an affordable, reliable, and sustainable option for marking tools, which assists in inventory management and production. This industrial laser equipment was designed to be maintenance-free and continuously delivers flawless and durable markings on virtually any surface under any condition.
For more information about the MarkStar line of laser marking systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.
MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker
The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is the industry’s first handheld laser marking & engraving system designed for true portability, operating on both AC and DC power. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and to continuously deliver flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition, with special attention to highly reflective metals.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911830090/en/
CONTACT: David Thierer
Marketing Specialist
Laser Photonics Corporation
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING STEEL MACHINERY MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING & METALLURGY
SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/11/2023 07:19 AM/DISC: 09/11/2023 07:19 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911830090/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.