Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global industrial developer of MarkStar laser systems for laser marking and other material applications, highlights key applications for its MarkStar Pro Laser System.
“Our MarkStar systems continue to help workers in the construction industry track tools, locate equipment, and prevent unneeded restocking by enabling operators to quickly scan parts for vital information,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics.
The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marking System is perfect for inventory management at large facilities and can be utilized in any industry that is looking for a solution to its inventory tracking and managing needs. Workers in the industry have already utilized the technology to mark tools and parts in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner. With this laser marking technology, operators can mark a wide variety of materials with identification markers while benefiting from higher accuracy, higher readability, and lower labor costs than available traditional methods.
MarkStar Handheld Laser Marker
The MarkStar Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is the industry’s first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and continuously delivers flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.
