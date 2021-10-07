SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
Lassen Therapeutics, a biotech company developing breakthrough antibody therapeutics as potential treatments for fibrosis, rare diseases and oncology, today announced the appointment of a highly experienced industry executive and recognized clinical thought leaders to its team. Lisa Olson, Ph.D., joins the Board of Directors and Bill Bradford, M.D., Ph.D., Paul W. Noble, M.D., and Toby Maher, M.B.B.S., M.Sc., Ph.D., join Lassen’s Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.
These individuals bring a successful track record and internationally recognized expertise in research, pharmaceutical development, and pulmonary fibrosis to Lassen.
- Lisa Olson, Ph.D. is a pharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of experience in research and drug discovery. She is currently Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research at Magenta Therapeutics. Prior to Magenta, Lisa served as Vice President, Immunology Discovery and Site Head of the AbbVie Biomedical Research Center, where she was responsible for all immunology discovery scientific and portfolio decisions. Under her leadership, fifteen molecules advanced into clinical development, including Rinvoq™ (upadacitinib). Previously, she served as a Research Fellow and Group Leader in inflammation and immunology at Pfizer, Inc.
- Bill Bradford, M.D., Ph.D. has more than 20 years of industry experience leading innovative drug development, including executive, clinical development, and board roles, and expertise in the development of therapeutics in pulmonary fibrosis. Bill was SVP, Clinical Development at InterMune where he successfully developed Esbriet® (pirfenidone) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and advanced a portfolio of therapeutics in the clinic.
- Paul W. Noble, M.D. Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine, Vera and Paul Guerin Family Distinguished Chair in Pulmonary Medicine, and Director of the Women’s Guild Lung Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is an international leader in pulmonary medicine. Paul’s research has significantly advanced the understanding of molecular mechanisms of lung injury and repair, including his landmark investigations of IPF.
- Toby Maher, M.B.B.S., M.Sc., Ph.D. Professor of Medicine and Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, is an international leader in the research and treatment of interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Toby has more than 15 years of clinical specialization in the management of all pulmonary fibrosis and ILD. He led the ILD unit at Royal Brompton Hospital, London seeing more than 1500 patients per year and has been involved in more than fifty clinical trials in fibrotic lung disease including studies in IPF and scleroderma.
“We are very pleased to welcome these highly accomplished executives, drug developers, and researchers to our team,” said Mark Barrett, CEO of Lassen Therapeutics. “Their experience and deep expertise in the areas of biopharmaceutical R&D, fibrotic lung diseases, and clinical research will complement that of our management team and current SAB members. We look forward to working with Lisa, Bill, Paul and Toby to rapidly advance our lead program, LASN01, into clinical development and accelerate Lassen’s pipeline of innovative antibody therapeutics.”
About Lassen Therapeutics
Lassen Therapeutics develops breakthrough antibodies as potential treatments for fibrosis, rare diseases, and oncology. The company’s lead candidate is LASN01, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting IL-11 receptor (IL-11R). IL-11, a member of the IL-6 family of cytokines, is a central mediator of fibrosis and blocking its activity has the potential to be safer than and additive to other anti-fibrotic therapeutic approaches. IL-11 is also an important effector of tumor microenvironment organization, playing a key role as a mediator between cancer and stromal cells. For more information, please visit www.lassentherapeutics.com
