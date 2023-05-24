SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2023--
Lassen Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech company developing first-in-class antibody therapeutics targeting interleukin-11 receptor (IL-11R, LASN01) as a potential treatment for fibro-inflammatory diseases including thyroid eye disease (TED) and interleukin-18 binding protein (IL-18BP, LASN500) as a potential treatment for cancer, presented new preclinical and Phase I data of LASN01 for treatment of pulmonary fibrosis, at today’s American Thoracic Society (ATS) Annual Meeting being held in Washington DC.
The presentation, titled “ A First-in-class IL-11 Receptor Blocking Antibody as a Treatment for Pulmonary Fibrosis,” described data demonstrating the therapeutic potential of blocking IL-11R in the lung and other tissues, and includes clinical pharmacokinetic data for LASN01. The data supports the continued progression of LASN01 in the clinic for fibro-inflammatory disorders.
“We believe that inhibition of signaling through IL-11R with LASN01 may offer a novel modality for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibro-inflammatory diseases,” said Maria Fardis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lassen. “We are pleased to present preclinical efficacy across multiple organs paired with clinical data demonstrating dose linear pharmacokinetics in the Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers. These data, in addition to safety and target engagement of LASN01, enables investigation of LASN01 in multiple indications in the Phase 2 program including thyroid eye disease.”
Data presented at last year’s ATS meeting showed that blockade of the IL-11 pathway with LASN01 inhibited STAT3 and ERK activation in human and mouse fibroblasts, and was anti-fibrotic in vitro, in vivo and in human ex vivo samples.
About Lassen Therapeutics
Lassen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech developing first-in-class antibodies as potential treatments for fibrosis, thyroid eye disease, and oncology. The company’s lead candidate, LASN01, is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting IL-11 receptor (IL-11R). IL-11 is a central mediator of fibrosis and blocking its activity has the potential to offer novel modality for treatment of TED and other fibrotic diseases. For more information, please visit www.lassentherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
