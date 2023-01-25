BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the latest clinical result of FGFR inhibitor gunagratinib (ICP-192) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma was presented at 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium.
The study was presented in a poster entitled “Gunagratinib, a highly selective irreversible FGFR inhibitor, in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR pathway alterations: A phase IIa dose-expansion study”. Abstract number is 572.
As of September 5, 2022, 18 cholangiocarcinoma patients were treated orally with gunagratinib 20 mg QD. The median age of the patients was 52 with 44.4% male. Among 17 patients who have completed at least one tumor assessment, the overall response rate (ORR) was 52.9%, the disease control rate (DCR) was 94.1% and median progression free survival (mPFS) was 6.93 months (not reached at cutoff). Gunagratinib showed a well-tolerated safety profile.
Professor Ye Guo from Shanghai East Hospital of Tongji University said, “The study data demonstrated that gunagratinib is safe and well-tolerated in previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR2 gene fusions or rearrangements. The response rate in such a patient group is high comparing to other approved FGFR inhibitors. Gunagratinib is a promising second-generation FGFR inhibitor with potential for the treatment of multiple indications with FGF/FGFR pathway abnormalities.”
About InnoCare
InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and United States.
