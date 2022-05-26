DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
The "Unified Communications as a Service Market in Latin America and the Caribbean 2022: Frost Radar Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market exhibited strong growth in 2021, driven by the rise of hybrid and remote work environments and the need of organizations in Latin America and the Caribbean (CALA) to support remote communications and collaboration among their employees. Solid economic GDP growth across the region contributed to the financial strength of CALA enterprises to invest in digital transformation solutions.
The hybrid work world will bring numerous growth opportunities for vendors and service providers. Organizations will require optimized collaboration tools, including UCaaS suites, cloud meetings solutions, video conferencing devices, headsets, interactive displays, and adjacent technologies crucial to a successful digital transformation and key to success in the hybrid work era.
The publisher expects significant growth in several market segments, including mid-size companies; banks, insurance, and financial services; retail and consumer goods; professional services firms; industry; government; healthcare; education; travel and hospitality; and other smaller industry verticals.
While the publisher's research on this market includes close to 100 service providers, this Radar profiles the 26 most significant players in terms of market reach, user adoption, growth rates, product innovation, and customer experience. The analysis is based on a set of 10 criteria, as follows:
Growth Index (GI) is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor, and end-user-focused sales and marketing strategies.
- GI1: Market Share (previous 3 years)
- GI2: Revenue Growth (previous 3 years)
- GI3: Growth Pipeline
- GI4: Vision and Strategy
- GI5: Sales and Marketing
Innovation Index (II) is a measure of a company's ability to develop products/services/solutions that are developed with a clear understanding of disruptive Mega Trends, are globally applicable, are able to evolve and expand to serve multiple markets, and are aligned to customers' changing needs. Key elements of this index include:
- II1: Innovation Scalability
- II2: Research and Development
- II3: Product Portfolio
- II4: Mega Trends Leverage
- II5: Customer Alignment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
2. The Radar
- CALA UCaaS Market
- Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- Alestra
- Algar Telecom
- C&W Business
- C3ntro Telecom
- Claro Chile
- Claro Colombia
- Digicel
- Embratel
- Entel
- ETB
- GoTo (formerly LogMeIn)
- IPLAN
- Lumen
- MCM Telecom
- Movistar Empresas Chile
- Movistar Empresas Colombia
- Movistar Empresas Peru
- Net2phone
- NTT
- Olitel
- Orange Business Services
- Softline
- SoftwareONE
- Telmex
- Tigo Business
- Vivo Empresas
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
