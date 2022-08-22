DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
MARKET OUTLOOK
The cleanroom consumables market report states that the growth in Latin America would be at 11.10% CAGR between the estimated years from 2022 to 2028. Brazil, Mexico, and countries in Rest of Latin America together shape this region's market.
Globally, Brazil ranks among the top five destinations for medical tourism. As a result, several multinational firms are entering the Brazilian market through joint ventures. Workers' safety remains a key consideration in the field of healthcare, and it can be ensured by maintaining a contamination-free environment of cleanrooms. The growth of the healthcare industry is thus expected to enhance the adoption of cleanroom technology. This is expected to raise the demand for cleanroom consumable products, which, in turn, will foster the studied market's growth in the coming years.
Mexico is the leading pharmaceutical market as well as the second-largest economy in the region. It is also one of the major markets in terms of medical tourism. An increase in the production of generic medicines, a surge in the geriatric population, and the development of the healthcare infrastructure drive the healthcare market here. Besides, the country is also an attractive location for investments in automotive, aerospace, food-processing, and pharmaceutical industries. The growth in these end-user industries is expected to fuel the growth of the cleanroom consumables market in Mexico.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry
- Increased Need for Quality Control in the Manufacturing Industry
- Strict Cleanroom Standards
Market Challenges
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- Cyclical Nature of the Semiconductor Market
Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand from the Food Processing Industry
- Push of the European Union to Consolidate the Semiconductor Industry
