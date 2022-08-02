DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--
The "Infrastructure and Platform as a Service (PaaS) in Latin America, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using Growth and Innovation scores. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.
The public cloud services market transcends the limitations of geography. Anyone with an internet connection can access software and data placed in the public cloud. In this sense, the public cloud levels the commercial playing field, enabling businesses of every size, industry, and region to compete in the global economy.
Participants in the Latin American public cloud services market, specifically for infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), are headquartered outside the region and their service offerings are largely accessible to all customers globally. The Frost Radar assesses how these global participants particularly address the needs of their customers in Latin American nations.
Latin America has lagged other regions in adoption of cloud services, but the slow early adoption is being offset by growth rates that exceed other regions. This research indicates Latin American cloud IaaS and PaaS revenue will grow at a 40.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2028, far exceeding the 33.6% global CAGR. To seize the growing opportunity, US-based hyperscale cloud service providers are increasing their investment in Latin America. Dominant Chinese firms also are establishing a presence in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
2. Radar
3. Companies to Action
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- Huawei
- IBM
- Microsoft Azure
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
