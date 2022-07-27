DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--
The "Latin America Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Outlook
The publisher's report estimates that the pharmacy automation equipment market in Latin America will advance at a CAGR of 6.88% during the assessed years of 2022-2028. Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America shape the overall market in this region.
In Mexico, the rising medical tourism offers several medical services to patients, influencing the growth of the studied market. As per WHO, the country witnessed significant errors in prescription, with approximately 77% of people suffering from these medical errors. In this regard, a rising research study on medication errors is supporting the studied market's growth.
For instance, in December 2020, BMC Pediatrics published a study that analyzed the medical errors in pediatric critical care services during the prescription stage in a public hospital. Hence, the rise in medical errors and growing awareness about these errors is expected to widen the growth of the pharmacy automation equipment market.
As per the International Diabetes Federation data, in Argentina, a significant percentage of people had diabetes in 2020. This rise in diabetes is expected to boost the demand for pharmacy automation significantly. Additionally, the strong foothold of major players offers a wide variety of pharmacy automation systems with multiple benefits, including reduced time, affordability, patient safety, and others. Further, the Paraguay government has made several changes in its policies relating to the healthcare sector, introducing the National Health Policy 2030. This policy aims to strengthen the safety, efficiency, and rational use of medicines. Thus, all these factors are supporting the pharmacy automation equipment market's growth.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Preference For Decentralized Pharmacy Services
- Pharmacy Automation Rationalizing Pharmacy Operations
Market Challenges
- Lack Of Financial Support and Reluctance In Adopting Pharmacy Automation Systems
- Complexity In Operating Automated Dispensing Systems
Market Opportunities
- Surging Demand For Specialty Drugs
- Technological Advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1. Latin America Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Latin America Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - by Technology
4. Latin America Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - by Industry Verticals
5. Latin America Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Country Outlook
6. Company Profile
7. Research Methodology & Scope
Companies Mentioned
- AmerisourceBergen
- Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc
- ARxIUM Inc
- AlixaRx
- Avery Weigh-Tronix
- Baxter International Inc
- Becton Dickinson And Company
- Capsa Healthcare Llc
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- NewIcon Oy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2z8lb
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005843/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: ARGENTINA MEXICO BRAZIL SOUTH AMERICA CENTRAL AMERICA LATIN AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY DIABETES ENGINEERING OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING HEALTH ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/27/2022 12:16 PM/DISC: 07/27/2022 12:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005843/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.