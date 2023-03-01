DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
The "Latin America Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, social commerce industry in Latin America is expected to grow by 34.5% on annual basis to reach US$8347.9 million in 2023.
The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.9% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the region will increase from US$8347.9 million in 2023 to reach US$27370.6 million by 2028.
Each report in the bundle provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
This title is a bundled offering provides detailed 5 reports, covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:
Scope
Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Social Commerce industry. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level:
Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
- Mobile
- Desktop
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Domestic
- Cross Border
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
All the regional and country sections above follow the following table of contents covering 57 charts and 44 tables for each country / region:
1. About this Report.
1.1. Summary
1.2. Methodology
1.3. Social Commerce Definitions
1.4. Disclaimer
2.Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1.Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.2.Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.3.Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
3.1.Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.2.Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.3.Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.4.Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2021
4.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories
4.1.Social Commerce Market Share by Retail Product Categories (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
4.2.Social Commerce Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.3.Social Commerce Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.4.Social Commerce Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.5.Social Commerce Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.6.Social Commerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.7.Social Commerce Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.8.Social Commerce Hospitality - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
5.1.Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
5.2.Social Commerce B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.3.Social Commerce B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.4.Social Commerce C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device
6.1.Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
6.2.Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.3.Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location
7.1.Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
7.2.Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7.3.Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities
8.1.Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
8.2.Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.3.Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.4.Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method
9.1.Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
9.2.Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.3.Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.4.Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.5.Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.6.Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.7.Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.8.Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
10.1.Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
10.2.Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Pre-recorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.3.Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.4.Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.5.Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.6.Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents
11.1.Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
11.2.Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11.3.Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11.4.Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11.5.Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11.6.Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12.Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
12.1.Social Commerce Spend Share by Age Group, 2022
12.2.Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12.3.Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12.4.Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12.5.Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12.6.Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2022
12.7.Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2022
