1st-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mikey's Jewel (L), 126
|C. Cedeno
|4-9-5
|Pedro Nazario
|2
|Flower's Fortune (L), 119
|J. Alvelo
|8-5-2
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
|3
|M. J.'s Lady (L), 126
|J. Mendoza
|8-4-6
|Pedro Nazario
|4
|Unshakable U (L), 119
|M. Enriquez Jr.
|1-7-8
|Anthony Farrior
|5
|Walk It Out Nanny (L), 126
|J. Toledo
|7-5-1
|Michael Gorham
|6
|Positive Power (L), 126
|J. Acosta
|6-2-5
|Claudio Gonzalez
|7
|Cairo Queen (L), 126
|.
|4-7-9
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|8
|Glory March (L), 119
|B. Butterfly
|2-2-7
|Kevin Dove, Jr.
|9
|Offlee Graysful (L), 126
|J. Trejos
|5-8-6
|Melvin Ovando
|10
|Love Is Strong (L), 126
|H. Karamanos
|5-1-6
|A. Allen, III
2nd-$23,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mutakaamil (L), 126
|C. Lopez
|1-2-1
|Kieron Magee
|2
|The Wolfman (L), 126
|V. Rosales
|6-6-4
|Phil Schoenthal
|3
|It's Sizzling Time (L), 119
|B. Butterfly
|6-9-2
|Valrie Smith
|4
|Royal Thunder (L), 126
|C. Marquez
|4-4-4
|Hugh McMahon
|5
|Rising Perry (L), 126
|K. Gomez
|3-2-3
|Damon Dilodovico
|6
|Top Boss (L), 122
|J. Trejos
|6-12-4
|David Mohan
|7
|Spitball (L), 126
|H. Karamanos
|4-5-5
|Jose Corrales
|8
|Alpha Queue (L), 126
|Y. Ortiz
|6-2-6
|Kevin Dove, Jr.
|9
|Visual Artist (L), 126
|J. Rodriguez
|2-6-6
|Jamie Ness
3rd-$39,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mailman's a Flyer (L), 126
|J. Rosado
|2-2-x
|Lacey Gaudet
|2
|Solomon's Choice (L), 126
|H. Karamanos
|6-x-x
|Linda Albert
|3
|Summum Noor (L), 126
|Y. Ortiz
|9-x-x
|Justin Rivera
|4
|Sutton Valley (L), 126
|J. Toledo
|4-4-x
|Edward Allard
|5
|Call It Love (L), 126
|V. Carrasco
|10-2-2
|H. Motion
|6
|Oro Gris , 126
|F. Boyce
|x-x-x
|Robin Graham
|7
|Treasure Tradition (L), 126
|R. Monterrey
|2-2-10
|Rodney Jenkins
|8
|Liberty Star (L), 126
|V. Carrasco
|2-6-4
|Lacey Gaudet
4th-$32,000, , 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Uncle Roamie (L), 113
|K. Hindt
|9-9-5
|Lawrence Smith
|2
|Triple Titos (L), 123
|J. Ruiz
|2-4-3
|Dale Capuano
|3
|John the Bear (L), 123
|J. Toledo
|4-8-3
|Claudio Gonzalez
|4
|Power Back (L), 123
|F. Boyce
|4-5-5
|Robin Graham
|5
|Trustyourinstinct (L), 123
|A. Crispin
|1-2-2
|Gary Contessa
|6
|Graywing (L), 126
|T. Lyapustina
|1-4-x
|Lacey Gaudet
5th-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Hello Jamrock (M), 120
|Y. Ortiz
|10-4-x
|Valrie Smith
|2
|She's Got Game (M), 124
|J. Rodriguez
|6-x-x
|Jamie Ness
|3
|Keen Machine (L), 117
|M. Enriquez Jr.
|4-3-3
|Anthony Farrior
|4
|Miss Seductive (M), 124
|J. Acosta
|8-x-x
|Hamilton Smith
|5
|Irish Chaos , 124
|.
|6-10-x
|Timothy Keefe
|6
|Middle Island (M), 124
|J. Toledo
|3-7-4
|Brittany Russell
|7
|Safe Reezan (M), 124
|J. Ruiz
|5-3-11
|Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.
|8
|La Reina Susan (M), 124
|J. Ruiz
|9-8-7
|Carlos Mancilla
|9
|Bantam Rooster (L), 120
|R. Monterrey
|4-6-x
|W. Bailes
|10
|Dixie Diva (M), 124
|C. Lopez
|x-x-x
|Jamie Ness
|11
|Kobe's Girl (M), 117
|J. Alvelo
|5-5-6
|Lacey Gaudet
|12
|Dial Me Maybe (L), 117
|J. Alvelo
|2-7-4
|Hugh McMahon
|13
|Camelia Rod , 124
|L. Corujo
|x-x-x
|W. McMahon
6th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Danny Deep Cuts (L), 126
|C. Marquez
|5-7-2
|Rudy Rodriguez
|2
|Adabel (L), 119
|A. Nunez
|1-4-5
|Raul Garrido
|3
|Win Then Grin (L), 126
|A. Crispin
|5-6-3
|Joel Maldonado
|4
|La Dame (L), 126
|H. Karamanos
|3-4-6
|A. Allen, III
|5
|Ellie Be Dancing (L), 126
|C. Lopez
|10-11-7
|Saul Ramirez
|6
|High Glory (L), 126
|Y. Ortiz
|3-1-8
|Crystal Pickett
|7
|Youknowwhatitizzz (L), 126
|C. Lopez
|6-5-3
|Aimee Hall
|8
|Hot to Party (L), 126
|C. Cedeno
|1-7-1
|Edward Allard
|9
|Captivating Gal (L), 126
|A. Crispin
|5-9-4
|Jesus Rodriguez
7th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Calypso Ghost (L), 126
|.
|4-8-1
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|2
|Lady Magica (L), 116
|J. Alvelo
|4-3-1
|W. Bailes
|3
|Dat Dares Gold (L), 126
|K. Gomez
|1-3-4
|Kenneth Cox
|4
|Wildly Good Lookin (L), 123
|C. Cedeno
|2-9-2
|Claudio Gonzalez
|5
|Blue Sky Venezuela (L), 126
|C. Marquez
|1-4-2
|Michael Gorham
|6
|Parched Ghost (L), 126
|J. Toledo
|8-1-4
|W. McMahon
8th-$48,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Kozy's Wildcat (L), 124
|A. Cruz
|1-4-2
|Claudio Gonzalez
|2
|Alottahope (M), 124
|X. Perez
|2-1-x
|John Robb
|3
|Heffner , 124
|H. Karamanos
|1-3-7
|Emanuel Geralis
|4
|Dr. Grant (L), 124
|A. Bocachica
|1-10-2
|Andres Garibay, Sr.
|5
|Capt. Candy (L), 124
|J. Acosta
|1-3-2
|Anthony Pecoraro
|6
|Baytown Frosty , 117
|M. Enriquez Jr.
|1-1-7
|Paul McEntee
|7
|Oskee Wow Wow , 124
|J. Toledo
|1-7-x
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
|8
|Cajun Invasion (L), 121
|C. Cedeno
|3-1-2
|Edward Allard
|9
|Al Loves Josie (M), 124
|X. Perez
|5-1-13
|John Robb
9th-$34,500, Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|I'm Gittin There (L), 121
|J. Acosta
|3-9-2
|Hamilton Smith
|2
|Skylar's Lady , 117
|J. Rosado
|1-5-5
|Charles Frock
|3
|Jerusalema , 124
|V. Carrasco
|1-5-1
|Josue Arce
|4
|Queen Cashmere (M), 117
|F. Boyce
|5-6-1
|Edward Allard
|5
|Sea Pines (M), 124
|K. Gomez
|1-5-4
|Claudio Gonzalez
|6
|Sweet Talia (M), 121
|C. Marquez
|5-4-1
|Richard Sillaman
|7
|Mama G's Wish (L), 124
|X. Perez
|1-2-3
|John Robb
