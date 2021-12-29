1st-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mikey's Jewel (L), 126C. Cedeno4-9-5Pedro Nazario
2Flower's Fortune (L), 119J. Alvelo8-5-2Jeremiah O'Dwyer
3M. J.'s Lady (L), 126J. Mendoza8-4-6Pedro Nazario
4Unshakable U (L), 119M. Enriquez Jr.1-7-8Anthony Farrior
5Walk It Out Nanny (L), 126J. Toledo7-5-1Michael Gorham
6Positive Power (L), 126J. Acosta6-2-5Claudio Gonzalez
7Cairo Queen (L), 126.4-7-9Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
8Glory March (L), 119B. Butterfly2-2-7Kevin Dove, Jr.
9Offlee Graysful (L), 126J. Trejos5-8-6Melvin Ovando
10Love Is Strong (L), 126H. Karamanos5-1-6A. Allen, III

2nd-$23,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mutakaamil (L), 126C. Lopez1-2-1Kieron Magee
2The Wolfman (L), 126V. Rosales6-6-4Phil Schoenthal
3It's Sizzling Time (L), 119B. Butterfly6-9-2Valrie Smith
4Royal Thunder (L), 126C. Marquez4-4-4Hugh McMahon
5Rising Perry (L), 126K. Gomez3-2-3Damon Dilodovico
6Top Boss (L), 122J. Trejos6-12-4David Mohan
7Spitball (L), 126H. Karamanos4-5-5Jose Corrales
8Alpha Queue (L), 126Y. Ortiz6-2-6Kevin Dove, Jr.
9Visual Artist (L), 126J. Rodriguez2-6-6Jamie Ness

3rd-$39,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mailman's a Flyer (L), 126J. Rosado2-2-xLacey Gaudet
2Solomon's Choice (L), 126H. Karamanos6-x-xLinda Albert
3Summum Noor (L), 126Y. Ortiz9-x-xJustin Rivera
4Sutton Valley (L), 126J. Toledo4-4-xEdward Allard
5Call It Love (L), 126V. Carrasco10-2-2H. Motion
6Oro Gris , 126F. Boycex-x-xRobin Graham
7Treasure Tradition (L), 126R. Monterrey2-2-10Rodney Jenkins
8Liberty Star (L), 126V. Carrasco2-6-4Lacey Gaudet

4th-$32,000, , 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Uncle Roamie (L), 113K. Hindt9-9-5Lawrence Smith
2Triple Titos (L), 123J. Ruiz2-4-3Dale Capuano
3John the Bear (L), 123J. Toledo4-8-3Claudio Gonzalez
4Power Back (L), 123F. Boyce4-5-5Robin Graham
5Trustyourinstinct (L), 123A. Crispin1-2-2Gary Contessa
6Graywing (L), 126T. Lyapustina1-4-xLacey Gaudet

5th-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Hello Jamrock (M), 120Y. Ortiz10-4-xValrie Smith
2She's Got Game (M), 124J. Rodriguez6-x-xJamie Ness
3Keen Machine (L), 117M. Enriquez Jr.4-3-3Anthony Farrior
4Miss Seductive (M), 124J. Acosta8-x-xHamilton Smith
5Irish Chaos , 124.6-10-xTimothy Keefe
6Middle Island (M), 124J. Toledo3-7-4Brittany Russell
7Safe Reezan (M), 124J. Ruiz5-3-11Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.
8La Reina Susan (M), 124J. Ruiz9-8-7Carlos Mancilla
9Bantam Rooster (L), 120R. Monterrey4-6-xW. Bailes
10Dixie Diva (M), 124C. Lopezx-x-xJamie Ness
11Kobe's Girl (M), 117J. Alvelo5-5-6Lacey Gaudet
12Dial Me Maybe (L), 117J. Alvelo2-7-4Hugh McMahon
13Camelia Rod , 124L. Corujox-x-xW. McMahon

6th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Danny Deep Cuts (L), 126C. Marquez5-7-2Rudy Rodriguez
2Adabel (L), 119A. Nunez1-4-5Raul Garrido
3Win Then Grin (L), 126A. Crispin5-6-3Joel Maldonado
4La Dame (L), 126H. Karamanos3-4-6A. Allen, III
5Ellie Be Dancing (L), 126C. Lopez10-11-7Saul Ramirez
6High Glory (L), 126Y. Ortiz3-1-8Crystal Pickett
7Youknowwhatitizzz (L), 126C. Lopez6-5-3Aimee Hall
8Hot to Party (L), 126C. Cedeno1-7-1Edward Allard
9Captivating Gal (L), 126A. Crispin5-9-4Jesus Rodriguez

7th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Calypso Ghost (L), 126.4-8-1Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
2Lady Magica (L), 116J. Alvelo4-3-1W. Bailes
3Dat Dares Gold (L), 126K. Gomez1-3-4Kenneth Cox
4Wildly Good Lookin (L), 123C. Cedeno2-9-2Claudio Gonzalez
5Blue Sky Venezuela (L), 126C. Marquez1-4-2Michael Gorham
6Parched Ghost (L), 126J. Toledo8-1-4W. McMahon

8th-$48,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Kozy's Wildcat (L), 124A. Cruz1-4-2Claudio Gonzalez
2Alottahope (M), 124X. Perez2-1-xJohn Robb
3Heffner , 124H. Karamanos1-3-7Emanuel Geralis
4Dr. Grant (L), 124A. Bocachica1-10-2Andres Garibay, Sr.
5Capt. Candy (L), 124J. Acosta1-3-2Anthony Pecoraro
6Baytown Frosty , 117M. Enriquez Jr.1-1-7Paul McEntee
7Oskee Wow Wow , 124J. Toledo1-7-xJeremiah O'Dwyer
8Cajun Invasion (L), 121C. Cedeno3-1-2Edward Allard
9Al Loves Josie (M), 124X. Perez5-1-13John Robb

9th-$34,500, Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1I'm Gittin There (L), 121J. Acosta3-9-2Hamilton Smith
2Skylar's Lady , 117J. Rosado1-5-5Charles Frock
3Jerusalema , 124V. Carrasco1-5-1Josue Arce
4Queen Cashmere (M), 117F. Boyce5-6-1Edward Allard
5Sea Pines (M), 124K. Gomez1-5-4Claudio Gonzalez
6Sweet Talia (M), 121C. Marquez5-4-1Richard Sillaman
7Mama G's Wish (L), 124X. Perez1-2-3John Robb

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you