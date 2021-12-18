1st-$31,500, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Awesome Stephen , 122K. Gomez9-x-xA. Allen, III
2Dontforgettoblink , 118J. Acosta4-12-4John Salzman, Jr.
3Auction Kingdom , 122D. Araujo3-3-5Hamilton Smith
4Sloe Gin Biz , 122J. Acosta3-5-2Claudio Gonzalez
5Winston's Gold , 122J. Rosado5-5-xMarilyn McMullen
6Mad Genius , 122X. Perezx-x-xJohn Robb
7Night Boss , 122J. Ruiz5-8-4Laura Roadcap
8Dolice Vita , 122L. Corujox-x-xKevin Boniface
9Shanghai Candy , 122J. Ruiz8-8-xCarlos Mancilla
10Just Praise , 115J. Alvelox-x-xJeremiah O'Dwyer

2nd-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs

Gin Talking Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Click to Confirm , 122A. Cruz3-7-1Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
2Beneath the Stars , 122J. Acosta1-1-5Anthony Farrior
3Sommer Velvet , 122L. Corujo7-1-4Kevin Boniface
4Buy the Best , 122J. Rodriguez1-1-1Cathal Lynch
5Moody Woman , 122J. Ruiz1-2-1Marilyn McMullen
6My Thoughts , 122C. Cedeno5-2-1Tim Woolley

3rd-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

Heft Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Amidships , 122A. Bocachica1-5-2Jeff Runco
2Shake Em Loose , 122Y. Ortiz1-4-11Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
3Last Romance , 122M. Sanchez2-1-xCathal Lynch
4Uncle Buddy , 122.2-1-1Timothy Kreiser
5Life Is Great , 122M. Franco1-3-2Robert Klesaris
6Dontcrossfuzzy , 122J. Acosta4-1-1Timothy Salzman
7Run to Daylight , 122A. Bocachica7-1-1Jeff Runco

4th-$22,000, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1The Cairo Kid (L), 126A. Cruz7-8-6Annette Eubanks
2Dejohn (L), 120G. Whitacre5-7-1Mario Serey, Jr.
3Little Bold Bandit (L), 124X. Perez1-7-7John Robb
4San Antone (L), 127C. Lopez3-3-1Kieron Magee
5Ladneedsahandler (L), 124C. Marquez7-1-2Timothy Salzman
6Bourbon and Ice (L), 122Y. Ortiz8-5-4Jose Magana
7New York One (L), 113M. Enriquez Jr.4-10-9John Salzman, Sr.
8Tappin for Glory (L), 123A. Crispin6-9-4Gary Contessa
9Where U B (L), 127J. Toledo3-1-1Anthony Farrior
10Quad Eights (L), 122L. Batista9-1-2Michael Jones, Jr.
11Degas (L), 126J. Acosta6-6-5Charles Frock
12Stay In (L), 124C. Lopez5-1-2Dale Capuano
13Tyreek (L), 122T. Lyapustina4-1-2Damon Dilodovico
14Natty Beau (L), 124A. Cruz1-5-1Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon

5th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

Willa On the Move Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Kaylasaurus (L), 120.1-3-8Timothy Kreiser
2Dontletsweetfoolya (L), 124V. Carrasco1-2-8Lacey Gaudet
3Princess Kokachin (L), 119X. Perez1-1-1John Robb
4Paisley Singing (L), 120C. Lopez3-4-3Charles Frock
5Call On Mischief (L), 124M. Sanchez2-1-2Kelly Breen
6Hello Beautiful (L), 124J. Toledo5-1-1Brittany Russell
7Miss Mosaic (L), 120V. Carrasco2-2-6Ben Colebrook
8Jakarta (L), 124C. Lopez5-11-6Michael Trombetta

6th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

Dave's Friend Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Laki (L), 124H. Karamanos6-7-4Damon Dilodovico
2Karan's Notion (L), 120Y. Ortiz5-7-2Nancy Heil
3Air Token (L), 122J. Acosta3-1-2Jose Corrales
4Whereshetoldmetogo (L), 124J. Toledo1-1-4Brittany Russell
5Newbomb (L), 121M. Sanchez12-1-5Kelly Breen
6Youngest of Five (L), 120A. Cruz2-1-1Hugh McMahon
7Threes Over Deuces (L), 122.2-3-5Gary Capuano
8Penguin Power (L), 120A. Bocachica1-4-6Jeff Runco

7th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth

Carousel Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Smooth With a Kick (L), 120J. Toledo6-5-1Brittany Russell
2Artful Splatter (L), 120C. Cedeno4-7-2Kieron Magee
3Kiss the Girl (L), 120C. Lopez1-5-2Michael Trombetta
4Belle of the North (L), 119H. Karamanos1-2-1Jose Corrales
5Lookin Dynamic (L), 120V. Carrasco2-3-6Michael Trombetta
6Villanelle (L), 120M. Sanchez3-3-8Michael Trombetta
7Scatrattleandroll (L), 120J. Rodriguez6-5-1Cathal Lynch
8Miss Leslie (L), 123A. Cruz1-1-4Claudio Gonzalez

8th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

Robert T. Manfuso Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cordmaker (L), 124V. Carrasco1-6-1Rodney Jenkins
2Doubleoseven (L), 119J. Rosado8-4-1Jeremiah O'Dwyer
3Everett's Song (L), 119C. Marquez5-1-1Dale Bennett
4Bobby G (L), 120H. Karamanos6-1-7David Mohan
5Shackqueenking (L), 123J. Rodriguez3-1-1Gary Capuano
6McElmore Avenue (L), 120A. Crispin10-2-4Mary Eppler
7Alwaysmining (L), 124M. Sanchez6-5-3Cathal Lynch
8Plot the Dots (L), 120C. Lopez8-5-1Michael Trombetta
9Workin On a Dream (L), 120F. Boyce2-1-6Robin Graham

9th-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Carolina Ice (L), 123A. Cruz5-6-2Annette Eubanks
2R True Sensation (L), 119L. Batista3-2-3Leonard Downs, Jr.
3Jeanie's Angel (L), 123J. Ruiz8-3-5Dale Capuano
4Joyful Noise (L), 119G. Whitacre4-3-4Mario Serey, Jr.
5Ran Char (L), 123J. Acosta5-5-2Charles Frock
6Movie Score (L), 113K. Hindt6-4-2Hugh McMahon
7Tequila Fog (L), 123.4-2-1Carlos Mancilla
8Thea's Theme (L), 123A. Crispin2-6-6Jose Ramirez
9Gallinella (L), 123C. Lopez5-1-1Dale Capuano

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you