1st-$31,500, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Awesome Stephen , 122
|K. Gomez
|9-x-x
|A. Allen, III
|2
|Dontforgettoblink , 118
|J. Acosta
|4-12-4
|John Salzman, Jr.
|3
|Auction Kingdom , 122
|D. Araujo
|3-3-5
|Hamilton Smith
|4
|Sloe Gin Biz , 122
|J. Acosta
|3-5-2
|Claudio Gonzalez
|5
|Winston's Gold , 122
|J. Rosado
|5-5-x
|Marilyn McMullen
|6
|Mad Genius , 122
|X. Perez
|x-x-x
|John Robb
|7
|Night Boss , 122
|J. Ruiz
|5-8-4
|Laura Roadcap
|8
|Dolice Vita , 122
|L. Corujo
|x-x-x
|Kevin Boniface
|9
|Shanghai Candy , 122
|J. Ruiz
|8-8-x
|Carlos Mancilla
|10
|Just Praise , 115
|J. Alvelo
|x-x-x
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
2nd-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs
Gin Talking Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Click to Confirm , 122
|A. Cruz
|3-7-1
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|2
|Beneath the Stars , 122
|J. Acosta
|1-1-5
|Anthony Farrior
|3
|Sommer Velvet , 122
|L. Corujo
|7-1-4
|Kevin Boniface
|4
|Buy the Best , 122
|J. Rodriguez
|1-1-1
|Cathal Lynch
|5
|Moody Woman , 122
|J. Ruiz
|1-2-1
|Marilyn McMullen
|6
|My Thoughts , 122
|C. Cedeno
|5-2-1
|Tim Woolley
3rd-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
Heft Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Amidships , 122
|A. Bocachica
|1-5-2
|Jeff Runco
|2
|Shake Em Loose , 122
|Y. Ortiz
|1-4-11
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|3
|Last Romance , 122
|M. Sanchez
|2-1-x
|Cathal Lynch
|4
|Uncle Buddy , 122
|.
|2-1-1
|Timothy Kreiser
|5
|Life Is Great , 122
|M. Franco
|1-3-2
|Robert Klesaris
|6
|Dontcrossfuzzy , 122
|J. Acosta
|4-1-1
|Timothy Salzman
|7
|Run to Daylight , 122
|A. Bocachica
|7-1-1
|Jeff Runco
4th-$22,000, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|The Cairo Kid (L), 126
|A. Cruz
|7-8-6
|Annette Eubanks
|2
|Dejohn (L), 120
|G. Whitacre
|5-7-1
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|3
|Little Bold Bandit (L), 124
|X. Perez
|1-7-7
|John Robb
|4
|San Antone (L), 127
|C. Lopez
|3-3-1
|Kieron Magee
|5
|Ladneedsahandler (L), 124
|C. Marquez
|7-1-2
|Timothy Salzman
|6
|Bourbon and Ice (L), 122
|Y. Ortiz
|8-5-4
|Jose Magana
|7
|New York One (L), 113
|M. Enriquez Jr.
|4-10-9
|John Salzman, Sr.
|8
|Tappin for Glory (L), 123
|A. Crispin
|6-9-4
|Gary Contessa
|9
|Where U B (L), 127
|J. Toledo
|3-1-1
|Anthony Farrior
|10
|Quad Eights (L), 122
|L. Batista
|9-1-2
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|11
|Degas (L), 126
|J. Acosta
|6-6-5
|Charles Frock
|12
|Stay In (L), 124
|C. Lopez
|5-1-2
|Dale Capuano
|13
|Tyreek (L), 122
|T. Lyapustina
|4-1-2
|Damon Dilodovico
|14
|Natty Beau (L), 124
|A. Cruz
|1-5-1
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
5th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
Willa On the Move Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Kaylasaurus (L), 120
|.
|1-3-8
|Timothy Kreiser
|2
|Dontletsweetfoolya (L), 124
|V. Carrasco
|1-2-8
|Lacey Gaudet
|3
|Princess Kokachin (L), 119
|X. Perez
|1-1-1
|John Robb
|4
|Paisley Singing (L), 120
|C. Lopez
|3-4-3
|Charles Frock
|5
|Call On Mischief (L), 124
|M. Sanchez
|2-1-2
|Kelly Breen
|6
|Hello Beautiful (L), 124
|J. Toledo
|5-1-1
|Brittany Russell
|7
|Miss Mosaic (L), 120
|V. Carrasco
|2-2-6
|Ben Colebrook
|8
|Jakarta (L), 124
|C. Lopez
|5-11-6
|Michael Trombetta
6th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
Dave's Friend Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Laki (L), 124
|H. Karamanos
|6-7-4
|Damon Dilodovico
|2
|Karan's Notion (L), 120
|Y. Ortiz
|5-7-2
|Nancy Heil
|3
|Air Token (L), 122
|J. Acosta
|3-1-2
|Jose Corrales
|4
|Whereshetoldmetogo (L), 124
|J. Toledo
|1-1-4
|Brittany Russell
|5
|Newbomb (L), 121
|M. Sanchez
|12-1-5
|Kelly Breen
|6
|Youngest of Five (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|2-1-1
|Hugh McMahon
|7
|Threes Over Deuces (L), 122
|.
|2-3-5
|Gary Capuano
|8
|Penguin Power (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|1-4-6
|Jeff Runco
7th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth
Carousel Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Smooth With a Kick (L), 120
|J. Toledo
|6-5-1
|Brittany Russell
|2
|Artful Splatter (L), 120
|C. Cedeno
|4-7-2
|Kieron Magee
|3
|Kiss the Girl (L), 120
|C. Lopez
|1-5-2
|Michael Trombetta
|4
|Belle of the North (L), 119
|H. Karamanos
|1-2-1
|Jose Corrales
|5
|Lookin Dynamic (L), 120
|V. Carrasco
|2-3-6
|Michael Trombetta
|6
|Villanelle (L), 120
|M. Sanchez
|3-3-8
|Michael Trombetta
|7
|Scatrattleandroll (L), 120
|J. Rodriguez
|6-5-1
|Cathal Lynch
|8
|Miss Leslie (L), 123
|A. Cruz
|1-1-4
|Claudio Gonzalez
8th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
Robert T. Manfuso Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cordmaker (L), 124
|V. Carrasco
|1-6-1
|Rodney Jenkins
|2
|Doubleoseven (L), 119
|J. Rosado
|8-4-1
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
|3
|Everett's Song (L), 119
|C. Marquez
|5-1-1
|Dale Bennett
|4
|Bobby G (L), 120
|H. Karamanos
|6-1-7
|David Mohan
|5
|Shackqueenking (L), 123
|J. Rodriguez
|3-1-1
|Gary Capuano
|6
|McElmore Avenue (L), 120
|A. Crispin
|10-2-4
|Mary Eppler
|7
|Alwaysmining (L), 124
|M. Sanchez
|6-5-3
|Cathal Lynch
|8
|Plot the Dots (L), 120
|C. Lopez
|8-5-1
|Michael Trombetta
|9
|Workin On a Dream (L), 120
|F. Boyce
|2-1-6
|Robin Graham
9th-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Carolina Ice (L), 123
|A. Cruz
|5-6-2
|Annette Eubanks
|2
|R True Sensation (L), 119
|L. Batista
|3-2-3
|Leonard Downs, Jr.
|3
|Jeanie's Angel (L), 123
|J. Ruiz
|8-3-5
|Dale Capuano
|4
|Joyful Noise (L), 119
|G. Whitacre
|4-3-4
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|5
|Ran Char (L), 123
|J. Acosta
|5-5-2
|Charles Frock
|6
|Movie Score (L), 113
|K. Hindt
|6-4-2
|Hugh McMahon
|7
|Tequila Fog (L), 123
|.
|4-2-1
|Carlos Mancilla
|8
|Thea's Theme (L), 123
|A. Crispin
|2-6-6
|Jose Ramirez
|9
|Gallinella (L), 123
|C. Lopez
|5-1-1
|Dale Capuano
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.