1st-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Wild Punch , 123
|F. Caceres
|8-8-9
|Amengual Veron
|50/1
|2
|Nicolai , 123
|G. Garcia
|12-x-x
|Lautaro Echaniz
|30/1
|3
|Marcus , 123
|J. Noriega
|2-2-4
|Fidelino Benitez
|1/1
|4
|Little Things , 123
|E. Ortega Pavon
|5-x-x
|Jose Cristobal Blanco
|3/1
|5
|Alto Celta , 123
|O. Alderete
|6-10-x
|Guillermo Frenkel-Santillan
|5/2
|6
|Don Dido , 123
|L. Balmaceda
|x-x-x
|Omar Labanca
|8/1
|7
|El Gran Lebowski , 123
|W. Pereyra
|x-x-x
|Carlos Cabrera
|12/1
2nd-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Twitter in Dubai , 123
|L. Balmaceda
|x-x-x
|Omar Labanca
|4/1
|2
|Star Show , 123
|O. Alderete
|9-7-3
|Elvio Bortule
|2/1
|3
|Rival Lady , 123
|E. Ortega Torres
|14-x-x
|Martin Pablo Albe
|20/1
|4
|La Rubia Sant , 123
|F. Correa
|3-2-4
|Alberto Aguirre
|7/2
|5
|Es Fantasiosa , 123
|A. Romay
|4-x-x
|Luciano Cerutti
|3/1
|6
|Evadila , 123
|M. Valle
|x-x-x
|Valentin Penna
|5/1
|7
|Express Fantasy , 123
|R. Del Valle
|x-x-x
|Cristina Firmin Didot
|20/1
3rd-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Wonderwall , 123
|G. Garcia
|x-x-x
|Maria Alvarez
|9/2
|2
|Salerosa , 123
|J. Leonardo
|6-10-x
|Tomas Carro
|50/1
|3
|Risuena Key , 123
|R. Frias
|3-8-5
|Diego Pena
|5/2
|4
|Pupila Asiatica , 123
|O. Alderete
|10-x-x
|Pirella Bravo
|20/1
|5
|Alaba de Usasti , 123
|F. Coria
|x-x-x
|Nicolas Alberic Michelena
|6/1
|6
|Miss Windsor , 123
|A. Paez
|x-x-x
|Juan Maldotti
|8/1
|7
|Nikki Bell , 123
|W. Moreyra
|8-7-x
|Jorge Mayansky Neer
|2/1
|8
|Musua , 123
|E. Torres
|x-x-x
|Roberto Gutierrez
|5/1
4th-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Vedette's Zamba , 123
|W. Moreyra
|8-x-x
|Juan Oural
|4/1
|2
|Seducila , 123
|J. Noriega
|x-x-x
|Enrique Ferro
|7/5
|3
|Queen of Sky , 123
|G. Calvente
|x-x-x
|Juan Udaondo
|5/2
|4
|La Estampita , 123
|M. Aserito Rodriguez
|10-13-x
|Sergio Retorto
|50/1
|5
|Analytica , 123
|I. Monasterolo
|x-x-x
|Rogelio Ricchi
|8/1
|6
|Baby Stripes , 123
|F. Correa
|5-9-10
|Jorge Ramundo
|20/1
|7
|Jamalenada , 123
|M. Valle
|x-x-x
|Jose Marcial Varga
|6/1
|8
|Fotonastia , 123
|A. Fuentes
|6-5-5
|Angel Sanchez
|15/1
5th-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Royal Symphony , 123
|W. Pereyra
|x-x-x
|Norberto Ricchi
|3/1
|2
|Owen Hunt , 123
|W. Moreyra
|5-6-12
|Jorge Mayansky Neer
|6/1
|3
|Oscuro Diamante , 123
|F. Fernandes Goncalves
|x-x-x
|Roberto Lopez
|2/1
|4
|Galardon , 123
|L. Vai
|10-12-x
|Franco Tajes
|50/1
|5
|Brutus , 123
|B. Enrique
|2-4-x
|Gustavo Romero
|3/2
|6
|El Muy Celoso , 123
|U. Chaves
|5-9-x
|Amengual Veron
|8/1
6th-$6,389, Handicap, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Three Quarters
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Segway (BL), 122
|G. Garcia
|8-7-9
|Gustavo Siele
|6/1
|2
|Machination (BL), 117
|O. Alderete
|1-6-3
|Elvio Bortule
|8/1
|3
|Isner (BL), 125
|C. Velazquez
|6-7-1
|Diego Pena
|5/2
|4
|Cappello (BL), 133
|W. Pereyra
|1-4-1
|Hugo Azcurra
|1/1
|5
|Candy Beer (BL), 123
|R. Blanco
|3-2-4
|Marcelo Sueldo
|7/2
7th-$3,699, Allowance, 6-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ros Grande Ros (BL), 119
|R. Alzamendi
|9-10-12
|Hugo Serratto
|50/1
|2
|Global Big (BL), 119
|B. Enrique
|10-4-3
|Carlos Cabrera
|6/1
|3
|El Casador (BL), 123
|W. Pereyra
|5-1-4
|Jorge Caruso
|5/1
|4
|Don Donato (BL), 115
|R. Garcia
|6-1-2
|Maria Rizza
|20/1
|5
|Atfront (BL), 128
|A. Giannetti
|5-5-2
|Santiago Cannizzo
|3/1
|6
|Baron Blue (BL), 119
|W. Moreyra
|3-7-6
|Jorge Mayansky Neer
|7/2
|7
|Capa Que Si (BL), 119
|F. Fernandes Goncalves
|4-1-3
|Claudio Rodriguez
|8/5
|8
|Call to Duty (BL), 115
|J. Espinoza
|11-4-1
|Marcos Prestano
|20/1
8th-$2,373, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Gran Enemigo (B), 126
|C. Velazquez
|1-5-2
|Ruben Soto
|5/1
|2
|Forza Indio (BL), 126
|M. Valle
|3-5-1
|Marcos Prestano
|5/2
|3
|Es Empirico (BL), 126
|E. Ortega Pavon
|3-8-5
|Enrique Ferro
|6/1
|4
|El Embelesado (BL), 126
|R. Blanco
|1-2-6
|Marcelo Sueldo
|7/2
|5
|Centella Good Friend (BL), 126
|B. Enrique
|1-1-4
|Fabian David
|8/1
|6
|Coctel Irlandes (BL), 126
|J. Villagra
|2-7-7
|Miguel Cafere
|2/1
9th-$2,373, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tia Estela (BL), 126
|F. Fernandes Goncalves
|6-1-4
|Luciano Cerutti
|7/2
|2
|Pretty Wild (BL), 126
|F. Coria
|1-1-2
|Maria Alvarez
|6/1
|3
|Pin y Pon (BL), 126
|G. Garcia
|2-1-10
|Maria Alvarez
|5/2
|4
|Mopsopia (BL), 126
|E. Ortega Pavon
|3-3-4
|Carlos Bani
|2/1
|5
|Argentina Mia (BL), 119
|W. Moreyra
|4-7-9
|Luis Duggan
|8/1
|6
|La Fronty's (BL), 126
|F. Aguirre
|1-6-1
|Arnaldo Vigil
|5/1
10th-$2,858, Allowance, 5-Year-Olds & Up Mares Only, One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Windy Land (BL), 126
|J. Villagra
|11-4-1
|Omar Labanca
|5/1
|2
|Ritmica Roma (BL), 126
|A. Giannetti
|6-3-3
|Jose Lofiego
|9/2
|3
|Move Up (BL), 126
|S. Arias
|5-7-4
|Ruben Babera
|12/1
|4
|Luna Compasiva (BL), 119
|E. Ortega Torres
|4-3-8
|Dario Periga
|8/1
|5
|Allegresha (BL), 119
|A. Romay
|2-2-8
|Ruben Lazzaro
|3/1
|6
|Crecer Volando (BL), 115
|.
|2-2-2
|Marcelo Caimari
|12/1
|7
|Lucy May (BL), 126
|R. Blanco
|5-4-5
|Pablo Falero Moris
|2/1
|8
|Diaman Nistel (BL), 126
|E. Ortega Pavon
|1-3-8
|Gustavo Romero
|12/1
11th-$2,727, Allowance, 5-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rikochet (BL), 126
|M. Nunez
|15-6-1
|Lautaro Echaniz
|20/1
|2
|Por Si Voy (BL), 126
|F. Vilches
|7-5-10
|Atilio Miron
|12/1
|3
|Nunca Vigilante (BL), 126
|E. Torres
|6-4-10
|Juan Oural
|5/2
|4
|Lavorativo (BL), 126
|G. Bellocq
|3-1-2
|Gustavo Romero
|2/1
|5
|Coubert (BL), 126
|F. Correa
|10-6-5
|Jorge Talotti
|50/1
|6
|Estuco (BL), 126
|R. Tarragona
|3-6-1
|Luis Munoz
|8/1
|7
|In a Flash (BL), 126
|S. Barrionuevo
|4-6-1
|Victor Rocha
|3/1
|8
|Idolo Pampeano (BL), 126
|J. Sanchez
|2-7-6
|Geronimo Parma
|6/1
|9
|I Newton (BL), 126
|A. Giorgis
|9-1-2
|Adrian Bianchi
|50/1
|10
|Stelvio (BL), 121
|A. Castro
|12-7-1
|Martin Pablo Albe
|50/1
12th-$3,475, Maiden Special Weight, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Miles
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rojo Ted (BL), 126
|J. Rivarola
|9-2-4
|Alejandro Tedeschi
|6/1
|2
|Recontento (BL), 126
|E. Ortega Pavon
|6-3-5
|Marcos Prestano
|2/1
|3
|Purushartha (BL), 126
|L. Vai
|8-13-5
|Gustavo Ortelli
|20/1
|4
|Padovani (BL), 126
|J. Espinoza
|10-8-8
|Marcelo Santiago
|30/1
|5
|Amiguito Lenero (BL), 126
|S. Piliero
|13-11-12
|Martin Pablo Albe
|50/1
|6
|Bring It Home (BL), 126
|M. Valle
|3-12-4
|Carlos Cabrera
|15/1
|7
|Lilys From Paris (BL), 121
|E. Ortega Torres
|3-2-2
|Benjamin Correas
|9/2
|8
|Festival in Rio (BL), 126
|A. Romay
|3-10-5
|Jose Morales
|8/1
|9
|Dragatus (BL), 126
|F. Fernandes Goncalves
|13-3-3
|Mario Palacios
|5/2
|10
|Tukyn Lamp (CM), 126
|C. Benitez
|x-x-x
|Marcelo Ferraguti
|50/1
|11
|Soy Tu Amparo (BL), 126
|C. Cuellar
|4-4-8
|Miguel Arguello
|12/1
