1st-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile and One Half

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Wild Punch , 123F. Caceres8-8-9Amengual Veron50/1
2Nicolai , 123G. Garcia12-x-xLautaro Echaniz30/1
3Marcus , 123J. Noriega2-2-4Fidelino Benitez1/1
4Little Things , 123E. Ortega Pavon5-x-xJose Cristobal Blanco3/1
5Alto Celta , 123O. Alderete6-10-xGuillermo Frenkel-Santillan5/2
6Don Dido , 123L. Balmacedax-x-xOmar Labanca8/1
7El Gran Lebowski , 123W. Pereyrax-x-xCarlos Cabrera12/1

2nd-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Twitter in Dubai , 123L. Balmacedax-x-xOmar Labanca4/1
2Star Show , 123O. Alderete9-7-3Elvio Bortule2/1
3Rival Lady , 123E. Ortega Torres14-x-xMartin Pablo Albe20/1
4La Rubia Sant , 123F. Correa3-2-4Alberto Aguirre7/2
5Es Fantasiosa , 123A. Romay4-x-xLuciano Cerutti3/1
6Evadila , 123M. Vallex-x-xValentin Penna5/1
7Express Fantasy , 123R. Del Vallex-x-xCristina Firmin Didot20/1

3rd-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Wonderwall , 123G. Garciax-x-xMaria Alvarez9/2
2Salerosa , 123J. Leonardo6-10-xTomas Carro50/1
3Risuena Key , 123R. Frias3-8-5Diego Pena5/2
4Pupila Asiatica , 123O. Alderete10-x-xPirella Bravo20/1
5Alaba de Usasti , 123F. Coriax-x-xNicolas Alberic Michelena6/1
6Miss Windsor , 123A. Paezx-x-xJuan Maldotti8/1
7Nikki Bell , 123W. Moreyra8-7-xJorge Mayansky Neer2/1
8Musua , 123E. Torresx-x-xRoberto Gutierrez5/1

4th-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Vedette's Zamba , 123W. Moreyra8-x-xJuan Oural4/1
2Seducila , 123J. Noriegax-x-xEnrique Ferro7/5
3Queen of Sky , 123G. Calventex-x-xJuan Udaondo5/2
4La Estampita , 123M. Aserito Rodriguez10-13-xSergio Retorto50/1
5Analytica , 123I. Monasterolox-x-xRogelio Ricchi8/1
6Baby Stripes , 123F. Correa5-9-10Jorge Ramundo20/1
7Jamalenada , 123M. Vallex-x-xJose Marcial Varga6/1
8Fotonastia , 123A. Fuentes6-5-5Angel Sanchez15/1

5th-$5,698, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile and One Half

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Royal Symphony , 123W. Pereyrax-x-xNorberto Ricchi3/1
2Owen Hunt , 123W. Moreyra5-6-12Jorge Mayansky Neer6/1
3Oscuro Diamante , 123F. Fernandes Goncalvesx-x-xRoberto Lopez2/1
4Galardon , 123L. Vai10-12-xFranco Tajes50/1
5Brutus , 123B. Enrique2-4-xGustavo Romero3/2
6El Muy Celoso , 123U. Chaves5-9-xAmengual Veron8/1

6th-$6,389, Handicap, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Three Quarters

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Segway (BL), 122G. Garcia8-7-9Gustavo Siele6/1
2Machination (BL), 117O. Alderete1-6-3Elvio Bortule8/1
3Isner (BL), 125C. Velazquez6-7-1Diego Pena5/2
4Cappello (BL), 133W. Pereyra1-4-1Hugo Azcurra1/1
5Candy Beer (BL), 123R. Blanco3-2-4Marcelo Sueldo7/2

7th-$3,699, Allowance, 6-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ros Grande Ros (BL), 119R. Alzamendi9-10-12Hugo Serratto50/1
2Global Big (BL), 119B. Enrique10-4-3Carlos Cabrera6/1
3El Casador (BL), 123W. Pereyra5-1-4Jorge Caruso5/1
4Don Donato (BL), 115R. Garcia6-1-2Maria Rizza20/1
5Atfront (BL), 128A. Giannetti5-5-2Santiago Cannizzo3/1
6Baron Blue (BL), 119W. Moreyra3-7-6Jorge Mayansky Neer7/2
7Capa Que Si (BL), 119F. Fernandes Goncalves4-1-3Claudio Rodriguez8/5
8Call to Duty (BL), 115J. Espinoza11-4-1Marcos Prestano20/1

8th-$2,373, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Half

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Gran Enemigo (B), 126C. Velazquez1-5-2Ruben Soto5/1
2Forza Indio (BL), 126M. Valle3-5-1Marcos Prestano5/2
3Es Empirico (BL), 126E. Ortega Pavon3-8-5Enrique Ferro6/1
4El Embelesado (BL), 126R. Blanco1-2-6Marcelo Sueldo7/2
5Centella Good Friend (BL), 126B. Enrique1-1-4Fabian David8/1
6Coctel Irlandes (BL), 126J. Villagra2-7-7Miguel Cafere2/1

9th-$2,373, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tia Estela (BL), 126F. Fernandes Goncalves6-1-4Luciano Cerutti7/2
2Pretty Wild (BL), 126F. Coria1-1-2Maria Alvarez6/1
3Pin y Pon (BL), 126G. Garcia2-1-10Maria Alvarez5/2
4Mopsopia (BL), 126E. Ortega Pavon3-3-4Carlos Bani2/1
5Argentina Mia (BL), 119W. Moreyra4-7-9Luis Duggan8/1
6La Fronty's (BL), 126F. Aguirre1-6-1Arnaldo Vigil5/1

10th-$2,858, Allowance, 5-Year-Olds & Up Mares Only, One Mile and One Half

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Windy Land (BL), 126J. Villagra11-4-1Omar Labanca5/1
2Ritmica Roma (BL), 126A. Giannetti6-3-3Jose Lofiego9/2
3Move Up (BL), 126S. Arias5-7-4Ruben Babera12/1
4Luna Compasiva (BL), 119E. Ortega Torres4-3-8Dario Periga8/1
5Allegresha (BL), 119A. Romay2-2-8Ruben Lazzaro3/1
6Crecer Volando (BL), 115.2-2-2Marcelo Caimari12/1
7Lucy May (BL), 126R. Blanco5-4-5Pablo Falero Moris2/1
8Diaman Nistel (BL), 126E. Ortega Pavon1-3-8Gustavo Romero12/1

11th-$2,727, Allowance, 5-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rikochet (BL), 126M. Nunez15-6-1Lautaro Echaniz20/1
2Por Si Voy (BL), 126F. Vilches7-5-10Atilio Miron12/1
3Nunca Vigilante (BL), 126E. Torres6-4-10Juan Oural5/2
4Lavorativo (BL), 126G. Bellocq3-1-2Gustavo Romero2/1
5Coubert (BL), 126F. Correa10-6-5Jorge Talotti50/1
6Estuco (BL), 126R. Tarragona3-6-1Luis Munoz8/1
7In a Flash (BL), 126S. Barrionuevo4-6-1Victor Rocha3/1
8Idolo Pampeano (BL), 126J. Sanchez2-7-6Geronimo Parma6/1
9I Newton (BL), 126A. Giorgis9-1-2Adrian Bianchi50/1
10Stelvio (BL), 121A. Castro12-7-1Martin Pablo Albe50/1

12th-$3,475, Maiden Special Weight, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Miles

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rojo Ted (BL), 126J. Rivarola9-2-4Alejandro Tedeschi6/1
2Recontento (BL), 126E. Ortega Pavon6-3-5Marcos Prestano2/1
3Purushartha (BL), 126L. Vai8-13-5Gustavo Ortelli20/1
4Padovani (BL), 126J. Espinoza10-8-8Marcelo Santiago30/1
5Amiguito Lenero (BL), 126S. Piliero13-11-12Martin Pablo Albe50/1
6Bring It Home (BL), 126M. Valle3-12-4Carlos Cabrera15/1
7Lilys From Paris (BL), 121E. Ortega Torres3-2-2Benjamin Correas9/2
8Festival in Rio (BL), 126A. Romay3-10-5Jose Morales8/1
9Dragatus (BL), 126F. Fernandes Goncalves13-3-3Mario Palacios5/2
10Tukyn Lamp (CM), 126C. Benitezx-x-xMarcelo Ferraguti50/1
11Soy Tu Amparo (BL), 126C. Cuellar4-4-8Miguel Arguello12/1

