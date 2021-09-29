1st-$25,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Eric's Empire (L), 121A. Crispin6-5-6Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.15/1
2Pat's Factor (L), 117J. Ruiz6-4-9Dale Capuano12/1
3I've Gotta Plan (L), 113R. LaBarre5-6-8Donna Lockard20/1
4Grecian Pharoah (L), 124H. Karamanos2-1-8Robert Klesaris7/2
5Strolled On By (L), 124V. Rosales8-6-1Dove Houghton4/1
6Love Life (L), 121A. Suarez4-6-1Fenneka Bentley12/1
7Voltamour (L), 124J. Toledo1-3-6Kieron Magee6/1
8Seville Row (L), 124J. Rodriguez2-5-3Michael Merryman8/1
9Senor Seville (L), 124J. Rosado2-4-6Danielle Hodsdon12/1
10Samui Sunset (L), 120F. Lynch3-2-7Tim Woolley6/1
11Noble Mischief (L), 124J. Acosta5-1-7Patrick Nuesch12/1
12Pauping (L), 121C. Marquez6-4-1Susan Cooney15/1
13Crack the Safe (L), 121J. Acosta3-5-1Timothy Salzman8/1
14Bulldog Connection (L), 117S. Spanabel8-5-1Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.20/1
15Nicky Bear (L), 120K. Gomez2-1-2Kevin Boniface8/1
16Two Princes (L), 121C. Cedeno6-5-7Jane Cibelli10/1

2nd-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Assume (L), 121C. Marquez4-4-10James Lawrence, II8/1
2Miss Tap Dance (L), 121J. Rodriguez2-6-5Jamie Ness9/5
3Factorintheheat (L), 121K. Gomez3-1-7Mary Eppler12/1
4Behind the Couch (L), 121J. Acosta2-2-4John Salzman, Sr.2/1
5Devilish Affair (L), 121F. Boyce1-3-2Robert Vukelic6/1
6Volnay (L), 115J. Hiraldo1-1-7Dale Capuano7/2

3rd-$46,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mr. Nineteen , 122A. Suarezx-x-xJavier Barajas12/1
2Bowie Two Step , 122J. Toledo5-7-xKenneth Cox15/1
3Line Change , 122C. Marquezx-x-xMichael Stidham9/2
4Outkissed , 122F. Boycex-x-xW. Bailes8/1
5Von Hoff , 122F. Lynch4-x-xBrittany Russell2/1
6Stronger Than Dex , 122X. Perezx-x-xJohn Robb6/1
7Dathoss , 122H. Karamanosx-x-xLaura Wohlers5/2
8Icy Minister , 122J. Acostax-x-xHamilton Smith12/1

4th-$26,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ladneedsahandler (L), 121J. Acosta1-2-6Timothy Salzman5/1
2You Can Never Tell (L), 113B. Butterfly5-5-9Dorothy Worton15/1
3Josef Is Real (L), 115J. Hiraldo1-2-3W. McMahon6/1
4Mosby's Ranger (L), 120J. Acosta7-4-1Susan Cooney8/1
5Visual Artist (L), 124J. Rodriguez1-4-5Jamie Ness3/1
6Shelly Island (L), 124J. Toledo2-2-1Susan Cooney4/1
7Rising Perry (L), 124K. Gomez5-5-2Damon Dilodovico8/1
8Royal Thunder (L), 124X. Perez7-2-1Carlos Mancilla15/1
9Justwaveandsmile (L), 120J. Ruiz3-3-5Dale Capuano7/2
10Hushed Hijinks (L), 124F. Lynch1-9-5Jane Cibelli4/1
11New York One (L), 117A. Crispin11-7-5John Salzman, Sr.20/1
12Dragon Moon (L), 120T. Lyapustina4-4-6Carlos Mancilla10/1
13Hard to Be Humble (L), 124R. Monterrey5-1-7Hugh McMahon4/1
14Rapidashqueen , 110B. Butterfly5-6-2Robert Leaf, Jr.12/1

5th-$21,000, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rockin Ron (L), 120F. Pinero5-6-3Valora Testerman30/1
2Don't Dare Me (L), 120C. Cedeno2-1-2Saul Ramirez10/1
3Tremendous (L), 120V. Carrasco1-3-5Horacio DePaz5/2
4El Equalizer (L), 120V. Rosales1-2-6Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon8/1
5Dejohn (L), 120A. Bocachica3-1-3Anthony Farrior15/1
6Al Brown (L), 124L. Batista7-9-9Marco Salazar15/1
7Replicant (L), 120K. Gomez2-1-3A. Allen, III9/2
8Paint Music for Me (L), 124C. Lopez4-2-4Kieron Magee2/1
9Crying for More (L), 113A. Nunez8-6-5Robert Gamber20/1
10Supporting Actor (L), 116A. Cruz4-5-3Hugh McMahon20/1

6th-$25,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1El Bochinche (M), 124J. Acosta4-x-xNeil Morris7/2
2Nine Mast (L), 121R. Monterrey2-4-6Aimee Hall6/1
3Candy Corner (L), 120V. Rosales2-5-6Dove Houghton9/2
4Veryan (L), 120F. Pinero7-5-11Laura Roadcap30/1
5El Milagra (L), 121K. Gomez10-x-xA. Allen, III15/1
6Hickory Made (L), 115J. Hiraldo2-2-7Lawrence Smith10/1
7Torch Carrier (M), 121A. Cruzx-x-xEmanuel Geralis5/1
8Hidden Persuasion , 113A. Nunezx-x-xLeo Ambrogi20/1
9X Marks the Spot (L), 110B. Butterfly3-7-5Dorothy Worton30/1
10Gypsy's Image (L), 121J. Ruiz5-3-7Carlos Mancilla15/1
11Looking for Love (L), 117Y. Ortiz4-11-7Lilli Kurtinecz5/1
12Chelichna (L), 120A. Crispin5-2-8Milan Milosevic15/1
13Mosler's Touch (L), 121J. Rosado4-9-8Jonathan Maldonado9/2
14Missawlet (L), 117L. Corujo3-8-4Kevin Boniface12/1
15Eponine (L), 117C. Lopez10-6-9Michael Merryman20/1
16Zola B (L), 120V. Rosales5-9-8Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.4/1

7th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Stone Courageous (L), 121K. Gomez6-5-5Hamilton Smith8/1
2Life Don't Owe You (L), 121D. Whitney1-1-7Ron Potts6/1
3Kenny Had a Notion (L), 118J. Ruiz6-2-7Dale Capuano9/2
4Karan's Notion (L), 121Y. Ortiz9-7-2Nancy Heil15/1
5Cry No More (L), 118C. Cedeno3-2-1Kieron Magee8/5
6Ziggy Mon (L), 121J. Acosta3-3-6Claudio Gonzalez9/5

8th-$46,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1He Gone , 122K. Gomez7-x-xKevin Boniface30/1
2Made to Be Lucky , 122C. Lopezx-x-xLawrence Smith30/1
3Trust Daddy , 117J. Hiraldo2-x-xJeremiah O'Dwyer4/1
4Northern Aurora , 122V. Carrascox-x-xH. Motion6/1
5Full of Mischief , 122C. Cedenox-x-xMichael Trombetta5/1
6Holiday House , 122J. Acostax-x-xMichael Stidham6/1
7Zatip , 122F. Lynchx-x-xH. Motion6/1
8Radical Right , 122J. Ruiz2-3-xDale Capuano7/2
9Roll Dem Bones , 122J. Toledo2-2-4Ollie Figgins, III8/1
10Auction Kingdom , 122H. Karamanos4-x-xHamilton Smith15/1
11Grunder's Call , 122C. Cedenox-x-xJane Cibelli12/1

9th-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Keeping the Peace , 110B. Butterfly4-3-3Robert Leaf, Jr.30/1
2Solomonic (L), 121K. Gomez2-2-5A. Allen, III12/1
3Mo Zone (L), 117L. Batista5-2-6Saul Ramirez20/1
4Donji (L), 121V. Carrasco4-4-1Zoe Valvo10/1
5Mokheef (L), 121F. Boyce5-5-4Suzanne Stettinius5/2
6Uhwarrie Sky (L), 117J. Acosta1-2-3Laura Roadcap10/1
7Crazy Kater (L), 112J. Hiraldo5-3-3Anthony Aguirre15/1
8Lucky Ramsey (L), 117J. Ruiz9-3-3A. Allen, III5/1
9Minister's Strike (L), 121C. Marquez2-7-9Mary Eppler9/2
10Vincent Van Gogo (L), 121A. Cruz1-1-1Neil Morris20/1
11Posterity (L), 117J. Toledo3-8-5Hassan Elamri8/1
12Hard Fought (L), 117H. Karamanos8-4-2Damon Dilodovico12/1
13Chateau de Vizille (L), 112J. Hiraldo6-4-5King Leatherbury20/1
14Kikinboy (L), 117J. Acosta3-9-6Neil Morris20/1

10th-$4,543, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half (T)

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Singolare , 117M. Gutierrez Badilla7-12-11Hector Manriquez Fernandez30/1
2Pamper Man , 123R. Fuenzalida Garcia7-4-12Andres Bernal Gonzalez10/1
3Mi Caramelo , 119R. Painen Berrios4-5-2Alejandro Padovani6/1
4Ivanovich , 123D. Sanchez8-3-6Claudio Navarro Arroyo12/1
5Aurio , 117A. Varas5-5-4Sergio Inda15/1
6Vagamundo , 121N. Ramirez Munoz7-3-6Rodrigo Silva Santos8/1
7Abuelito Lalo , 121J. Rivera3-4-3Eugenio Switt Vergara5/1
8Felipao , 117C. Ortega Tapia4-7-12Sergio Inda20/1
9Rubio Cruzado , 119R. Dores Cabrera8-13-8Mario Apablaza Gavilan30/1
10Papu , 117N. Figueroa Martinez11-9-15Aldo Parra15/1
11Spettacolare , 117L. Menghini Yanez10-16-13Waleska Pena20/1
12Natan , 126P. Robles10-1-12Claudio Navarro Arroyo12/1
13Rio Tubul , 126J. Guajardo6-10-4Sergio Inda2/1

11th-$4,211, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Hola Y Adios , 115N. Molina15-1-2Rodrigo Quiroz Santos15/1
2Emdosof , 123R. Perez5-5-3Carlos Melero Fuentes12/1
3Kukimoto , 119L. Rodriguez Pinero7-4-2Genaro Covarrubias20/1
4Campaneo , 123M. Gutierrez Badilla1-13-6Alejandro Aguado8/1
5Contigo Charles , 117J. Cueto Galaz9-8-5Angel Segovia30/1
6Montecassino , 123P. Robles7-3-10John Pinochet Ponce6/1
7Mi Martuca , 123B. Leon Espinoza11-13-11Juan Rodriguez Elizondo10/1
8Senora Eloisa , 117J. Flores Guardia4-6-4Raul Montesino Serrano12/1
9Taki , 119J. Villablanca Chandia9-8-10Raul Montesino Serrano15/1
10Socio Querido , 117D. Miranda11-8-2Alejandro Aguado20/1
11Sugerente , 115W. Leon Hernandez13-1-6Alexis Perez30/1
12Passion Mel , 128B. Sancho Escalante1-1-1Juan Rodriguez Elizondo2/1
13Dingui Dingui , 126R. Fuenzalida Garcia1-12-1Jose Allende Fernandez4/1

12th-$4,100, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Albo Campeon , 119V. Ramirez Benavides4-6-15Ricardo Rojas Soto6/1
2Roommate , 123L. Rodriguez Pinero13-7-15Mario Covarrubias30/1
3Capitan Man , 121D. Carvacho14-15-13Paulet Lopez50/1
4Nadie Como Tu , 123W. Leon Hernandez12-12-11Sergio Inda10/1
5Gazu , 121R. Fuenzalida Garcia4-9-8Enrique Carreno Rojas12/1
6Alquimides , 121N. Figueroa Martinez7-6-6Fredy Hidalgo Flores15/1
7Take a Nap , 123F. Sanchez Lucero12-4-2Rodrigo Silva Santos8/1
8Lord Isafaam , 121M. Gutierrez Badilla11-10-14Gabriel Melej30/1
9Daniff , 121F. Henriquez Henriquez5-11-7Juan Paredes Valenzuela3/1
10Rigoletto , 121R. Dores Cabrera6-7-6Domingo Matte D'Etigny20/1
11Cabo Suelto , 119R. Painen Berrios9-7-7Raul Montesino Serrano12/1
12Casablanca Funny , 123J. Rivera4-14-9Luis MacHulas5/1
13Malandrone , 123E. Saez Sanhueza15-3-3Juan Silva Santibanez10/1
14Furat , 121C. Ortega Tapia11-8-1Raul Montesino Serrano20/1
15Alfetta , 119I. Vargas Rodriguez12-7-14Juan Silva Santibanez12/1

13th-$4,100, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Special Colt , 121I. Vargas Rodriguez13-10-11Alexis Perez50/1
2Buena Chica , 123M. Donoso4-2-11Fredy Hidalgo Flores12/1
3Rio , 123J. Vergara8-5-6Miguel Medina Turner10/1
4Ascot King , 123N. Figueroa Martinez14-3-4Sergio Inda15/1
5Don Santino , 121J. Herrera Olivares14-13-2Gabriel Melej20/1
6Fiel Cruzado , 123D. Miranda9-14-2Harrison Adonis30/1
7Dunkirk Post , 123J. Flores Guardia10-15-14Raul Montesino Serrano50/1
8Free Rein , 121F. Henriquez Henriquez7-5-11Carlos Garcia Vigoroux3/1
9Wawrinka , 123P. Robles3-5-6John Pinochet Ponce8/1
10Indy Weekend , 121J. Munoz Morales7-15-1Fredy Hidalgo Flores10/1
11Strong Master , 121R. Painen Berrios9-3-2Sergio Inda5/1
12Il Patriarca , 126R. Fuenzalida Garcia12-9-3Claudio Navarro Arroyo12/1
13Palito Chago , 126M. Gutierrez Badilla4-4-1Hector Manriquez Fernandez6/1
14Bella Amistad , 121J. Villablanca Chandia6-5-2Manuel Velarde Becar15/1

14th-$4,211, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Siderita , 121L. Rodriguez Pinero6-3-11Genaro Covarrubias4/1
2Entreverao , 123N. Molina3-12-15Andres Bernal Gonzalez20/1
3Teuton , 123M. Donoso2-4-4Fredy Hidalgo Flores12/1
4Algo Fascinante , 123A. Rivera15-9-3Jose Alvarez Donoso5/1
5Kiwala , 121J. Flores Guardia5-1-3Raul Montesino Serrano15/1
6Pichi Huinca , 123C. Ortega Tapia5-3-9Sergio Morales Galleguillos20/1
7Majir , 123G. Ulloa Perez8-13-1Raul Montesino Serrano30/1
8No Ruegues Mas , 121M. Gutierrez Badilla2-6-8Sergio Inda12/1
9Cardos Para El , 121R. Painen Berrios5-12-13Enrique Carreno Rojas15/1
10Puyuhuapi , 121W. Leon Hernandez12-7-12Sergio Inda10/1
11Yersinho , 121V. Ramirez Benavides10-10-3Claudio Bernal Gonzalez20/1
12El Gran Maguro , 126J. Rivera11-5-4Raul Montesino Serrano30/1
13El Negro Tomas , 126C. Sasso13-8-1Sergio Inda12/1
14Como Te Llamas , 121M. Chamorro Mellado9-5-1Raul Montesino Serrano6/1
15Sponzor , 121B. Sancho Escalante1-12-13Domingo Matte D'Etigny8/1

