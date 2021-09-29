1st-$25,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Eric's Empire (L), 121
|A. Crispin
|6-5-6
|Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.
|15/1
|2
|Pat's Factor (L), 117
|J. Ruiz
|6-4-9
|Dale Capuano
|12/1
|3
|I've Gotta Plan (L), 113
|R. LaBarre
|5-6-8
|Donna Lockard
|20/1
|4
|Grecian Pharoah (L), 124
|H. Karamanos
|2-1-8
|Robert Klesaris
|7/2
|5
|Strolled On By (L), 124
|V. Rosales
|8-6-1
|Dove Houghton
|4/1
|6
|Love Life (L), 121
|A. Suarez
|4-6-1
|Fenneka Bentley
|12/1
|7
|Voltamour (L), 124
|J. Toledo
|1-3-6
|Kieron Magee
|6/1
|8
|Seville Row (L), 124
|J. Rodriguez
|2-5-3
|Michael Merryman
|8/1
|9
|Senor Seville (L), 124
|J. Rosado
|2-4-6
|Danielle Hodsdon
|12/1
|10
|Samui Sunset (L), 120
|F. Lynch
|3-2-7
|Tim Woolley
|6/1
|11
|Noble Mischief (L), 124
|J. Acosta
|5-1-7
|Patrick Nuesch
|12/1
|12
|Pauping (L), 121
|C. Marquez
|6-4-1
|Susan Cooney
|15/1
|13
|Crack the Safe (L), 121
|J. Acosta
|3-5-1
|Timothy Salzman
|8/1
|14
|Bulldog Connection (L), 117
|S. Spanabel
|8-5-1
|Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.
|20/1
|15
|Nicky Bear (L), 120
|K. Gomez
|2-1-2
|Kevin Boniface
|8/1
|16
|Two Princes (L), 121
|C. Cedeno
|6-5-7
|Jane Cibelli
|10/1
2nd-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Assume (L), 121
|C. Marquez
|4-4-10
|James Lawrence, II
|8/1
|2
|Miss Tap Dance (L), 121
|J. Rodriguez
|2-6-5
|Jamie Ness
|9/5
|3
|Factorintheheat (L), 121
|K. Gomez
|3-1-7
|Mary Eppler
|12/1
|4
|Behind the Couch (L), 121
|J. Acosta
|2-2-4
|John Salzman, Sr.
|2/1
|5
|Devilish Affair (L), 121
|F. Boyce
|1-3-2
|Robert Vukelic
|6/1
|6
|Volnay (L), 115
|J. Hiraldo
|1-1-7
|Dale Capuano
|7/2
3rd-$46,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mr. Nineteen , 122
|A. Suarez
|x-x-x
|Javier Barajas
|12/1
|2
|Bowie Two Step , 122
|J. Toledo
|5-7-x
|Kenneth Cox
|15/1
|3
|Line Change , 122
|C. Marquez
|x-x-x
|Michael Stidham
|9/2
|4
|Outkissed , 122
|F. Boyce
|x-x-x
|W. Bailes
|8/1
|5
|Von Hoff , 122
|F. Lynch
|4-x-x
|Brittany Russell
|2/1
|6
|Stronger Than Dex , 122
|X. Perez
|x-x-x
|John Robb
|6/1
|7
|Dathoss , 122
|H. Karamanos
|x-x-x
|Laura Wohlers
|5/2
|8
|Icy Minister , 122
|J. Acosta
|x-x-x
|Hamilton Smith
|12/1
4th-$26,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ladneedsahandler (L), 121
|J. Acosta
|1-2-6
|Timothy Salzman
|5/1
|2
|You Can Never Tell (L), 113
|B. Butterfly
|5-5-9
|Dorothy Worton
|15/1
|3
|Josef Is Real (L), 115
|J. Hiraldo
|1-2-3
|W. McMahon
|6/1
|4
|Mosby's Ranger (L), 120
|J. Acosta
|7-4-1
|Susan Cooney
|8/1
|5
|Visual Artist (L), 124
|J. Rodriguez
|1-4-5
|Jamie Ness
|3/1
|6
|Shelly Island (L), 124
|J. Toledo
|2-2-1
|Susan Cooney
|4/1
|7
|Rising Perry (L), 124
|K. Gomez
|5-5-2
|Damon Dilodovico
|8/1
|8
|Royal Thunder (L), 124
|X. Perez
|7-2-1
|Carlos Mancilla
|15/1
|9
|Justwaveandsmile (L), 120
|J. Ruiz
|3-3-5
|Dale Capuano
|7/2
|10
|Hushed Hijinks (L), 124
|F. Lynch
|1-9-5
|Jane Cibelli
|4/1
|11
|New York One (L), 117
|A. Crispin
|11-7-5
|John Salzman, Sr.
|20/1
|12
|Dragon Moon (L), 120
|T. Lyapustina
|4-4-6
|Carlos Mancilla
|10/1
|13
|Hard to Be Humble (L), 124
|R. Monterrey
|5-1-7
|Hugh McMahon
|4/1
|14
|Rapidashqueen , 110
|B. Butterfly
|5-6-2
|Robert Leaf, Jr.
|12/1
5th-$21,000, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rockin Ron (L), 120
|F. Pinero
|5-6-3
|Valora Testerman
|30/1
|2
|Don't Dare Me (L), 120
|C. Cedeno
|2-1-2
|Saul Ramirez
|10/1
|3
|Tremendous (L), 120
|V. Carrasco
|1-3-5
|Horacio DePaz
|5/2
|4
|El Equalizer (L), 120
|V. Rosales
|1-2-6
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|8/1
|5
|Dejohn (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|3-1-3
|Anthony Farrior
|15/1
|6
|Al Brown (L), 124
|L. Batista
|7-9-9
|Marco Salazar
|15/1
|7
|Replicant (L), 120
|K. Gomez
|2-1-3
|A. Allen, III
|9/2
|8
|Paint Music for Me (L), 124
|C. Lopez
|4-2-4
|Kieron Magee
|2/1
|9
|Crying for More (L), 113
|A. Nunez
|8-6-5
|Robert Gamber
|20/1
|10
|Supporting Actor (L), 116
|A. Cruz
|4-5-3
|Hugh McMahon
|20/1
6th-$25,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|El Bochinche (M), 124
|J. Acosta
|4-x-x
|Neil Morris
|7/2
|2
|Nine Mast (L), 121
|R. Monterrey
|2-4-6
|Aimee Hall
|6/1
|3
|Candy Corner (L), 120
|V. Rosales
|2-5-6
|Dove Houghton
|9/2
|4
|Veryan (L), 120
|F. Pinero
|7-5-11
|Laura Roadcap
|30/1
|5
|El Milagra (L), 121
|K. Gomez
|10-x-x
|A. Allen, III
|15/1
|6
|Hickory Made (L), 115
|J. Hiraldo
|2-2-7
|Lawrence Smith
|10/1
|7
|Torch Carrier (M), 121
|A. Cruz
|x-x-x
|Emanuel Geralis
|5/1
|8
|Hidden Persuasion , 113
|A. Nunez
|x-x-x
|Leo Ambrogi
|20/1
|9
|X Marks the Spot (L), 110
|B. Butterfly
|3-7-5
|Dorothy Worton
|30/1
|10
|Gypsy's Image (L), 121
|J. Ruiz
|5-3-7
|Carlos Mancilla
|15/1
|11
|Looking for Love (L), 117
|Y. Ortiz
|4-11-7
|Lilli Kurtinecz
|5/1
|12
|Chelichna (L), 120
|A. Crispin
|5-2-8
|Milan Milosevic
|15/1
|13
|Mosler's Touch (L), 121
|J. Rosado
|4-9-8
|Jonathan Maldonado
|9/2
|14
|Missawlet (L), 117
|L. Corujo
|3-8-4
|Kevin Boniface
|12/1
|15
|Eponine (L), 117
|C. Lopez
|10-6-9
|Michael Merryman
|20/1
|16
|Zola B (L), 120
|V. Rosales
|5-9-8
|Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.
|4/1
7th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Stone Courageous (L), 121
|K. Gomez
|6-5-5
|Hamilton Smith
|8/1
|2
|Life Don't Owe You (L), 121
|D. Whitney
|1-1-7
|Ron Potts
|6/1
|3
|Kenny Had a Notion (L), 118
|J. Ruiz
|6-2-7
|Dale Capuano
|9/2
|4
|Karan's Notion (L), 121
|Y. Ortiz
|9-7-2
|Nancy Heil
|15/1
|5
|Cry No More (L), 118
|C. Cedeno
|3-2-1
|Kieron Magee
|8/5
|6
|Ziggy Mon (L), 121
|J. Acosta
|3-3-6
|Claudio Gonzalez
|9/5
8th-$46,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|He Gone , 122
|K. Gomez
|7-x-x
|Kevin Boniface
|30/1
|2
|Made to Be Lucky , 122
|C. Lopez
|x-x-x
|Lawrence Smith
|30/1
|3
|Trust Daddy , 117
|J. Hiraldo
|2-x-x
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
|4/1
|4
|Northern Aurora , 122
|V. Carrasco
|x-x-x
|H. Motion
|6/1
|5
|Full of Mischief , 122
|C. Cedeno
|x-x-x
|Michael Trombetta
|5/1
|6
|Holiday House , 122
|J. Acosta
|x-x-x
|Michael Stidham
|6/1
|7
|Zatip , 122
|F. Lynch
|x-x-x
|H. Motion
|6/1
|8
|Radical Right , 122
|J. Ruiz
|2-3-x
|Dale Capuano
|7/2
|9
|Roll Dem Bones , 122
|J. Toledo
|2-2-4
|Ollie Figgins, III
|8/1
|10
|Auction Kingdom , 122
|H. Karamanos
|4-x-x
|Hamilton Smith
|15/1
|11
|Grunder's Call , 122
|C. Cedeno
|x-x-x
|Jane Cibelli
|12/1
9th-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Keeping the Peace , 110
|B. Butterfly
|4-3-3
|Robert Leaf, Jr.
|30/1
|2
|Solomonic (L), 121
|K. Gomez
|2-2-5
|A. Allen, III
|12/1
|3
|Mo Zone (L), 117
|L. Batista
|5-2-6
|Saul Ramirez
|20/1
|4
|Donji (L), 121
|V. Carrasco
|4-4-1
|Zoe Valvo
|10/1
|5
|Mokheef (L), 121
|F. Boyce
|5-5-4
|Suzanne Stettinius
|5/2
|6
|Uhwarrie Sky (L), 117
|J. Acosta
|1-2-3
|Laura Roadcap
|10/1
|7
|Crazy Kater (L), 112
|J. Hiraldo
|5-3-3
|Anthony Aguirre
|15/1
|8
|Lucky Ramsey (L), 117
|J. Ruiz
|9-3-3
|A. Allen, III
|5/1
|9
|Minister's Strike (L), 121
|C. Marquez
|2-7-9
|Mary Eppler
|9/2
|10
|Vincent Van Gogo (L), 121
|A. Cruz
|1-1-1
|Neil Morris
|20/1
|11
|Posterity (L), 117
|J. Toledo
|3-8-5
|Hassan Elamri
|8/1
|12
|Hard Fought (L), 117
|H. Karamanos
|8-4-2
|Damon Dilodovico
|12/1
|13
|Chateau de Vizille (L), 112
|J. Hiraldo
|6-4-5
|King Leatherbury
|20/1
|14
|Kikinboy (L), 117
|J. Acosta
|3-9-6
|Neil Morris
|20/1
10th-$4,543, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half (T)
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Singolare , 117
|M. Gutierrez Badilla
|7-12-11
|Hector Manriquez Fernandez
|30/1
|2
|Pamper Man , 123
|R. Fuenzalida Garcia
|7-4-12
|Andres Bernal Gonzalez
|10/1
|3
|Mi Caramelo , 119
|R. Painen Berrios
|4-5-2
|Alejandro Padovani
|6/1
|4
|Ivanovich , 123
|D. Sanchez
|8-3-6
|Claudio Navarro Arroyo
|12/1
|5
|Aurio , 117
|A. Varas
|5-5-4
|Sergio Inda
|15/1
|6
|Vagamundo , 121
|N. Ramirez Munoz
|7-3-6
|Rodrigo Silva Santos
|8/1
|7
|Abuelito Lalo , 121
|J. Rivera
|3-4-3
|Eugenio Switt Vergara
|5/1
|8
|Felipao , 117
|C. Ortega Tapia
|4-7-12
|Sergio Inda
|20/1
|9
|Rubio Cruzado , 119
|R. Dores Cabrera
|8-13-8
|Mario Apablaza Gavilan
|30/1
|10
|Papu , 117
|N. Figueroa Martinez
|11-9-15
|Aldo Parra
|15/1
|11
|Spettacolare , 117
|L. Menghini Yanez
|10-16-13
|Waleska Pena
|20/1
|12
|Natan , 126
|P. Robles
|10-1-12
|Claudio Navarro Arroyo
|12/1
|13
|Rio Tubul , 126
|J. Guajardo
|6-10-4
|Sergio Inda
|2/1
11th-$4,211, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Hola Y Adios , 115
|N. Molina
|15-1-2
|Rodrigo Quiroz Santos
|15/1
|2
|Emdosof , 123
|R. Perez
|5-5-3
|Carlos Melero Fuentes
|12/1
|3
|Kukimoto , 119
|L. Rodriguez Pinero
|7-4-2
|Genaro Covarrubias
|20/1
|4
|Campaneo , 123
|M. Gutierrez Badilla
|1-13-6
|Alejandro Aguado
|8/1
|5
|Contigo Charles , 117
|J. Cueto Galaz
|9-8-5
|Angel Segovia
|30/1
|6
|Montecassino , 123
|P. Robles
|7-3-10
|John Pinochet Ponce
|6/1
|7
|Mi Martuca , 123
|B. Leon Espinoza
|11-13-11
|Juan Rodriguez Elizondo
|10/1
|8
|Senora Eloisa , 117
|J. Flores Guardia
|4-6-4
|Raul Montesino Serrano
|12/1
|9
|Taki , 119
|J. Villablanca Chandia
|9-8-10
|Raul Montesino Serrano
|15/1
|10
|Socio Querido , 117
|D. Miranda
|11-8-2
|Alejandro Aguado
|20/1
|11
|Sugerente , 115
|W. Leon Hernandez
|13-1-6
|Alexis Perez
|30/1
|12
|Passion Mel , 128
|B. Sancho Escalante
|1-1-1
|Juan Rodriguez Elizondo
|2/1
|13
|Dingui Dingui , 126
|R. Fuenzalida Garcia
|1-12-1
|Jose Allende Fernandez
|4/1
12th-$4,100, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Albo Campeon , 119
|V. Ramirez Benavides
|4-6-15
|Ricardo Rojas Soto
|6/1
|2
|Roommate , 123
|L. Rodriguez Pinero
|13-7-15
|Mario Covarrubias
|30/1
|3
|Capitan Man , 121
|D. Carvacho
|14-15-13
|Paulet Lopez
|50/1
|4
|Nadie Como Tu , 123
|W. Leon Hernandez
|12-12-11
|Sergio Inda
|10/1
|5
|Gazu , 121
|R. Fuenzalida Garcia
|4-9-8
|Enrique Carreno Rojas
|12/1
|6
|Alquimides , 121
|N. Figueroa Martinez
|7-6-6
|Fredy Hidalgo Flores
|15/1
|7
|Take a Nap , 123
|F. Sanchez Lucero
|12-4-2
|Rodrigo Silva Santos
|8/1
|8
|Lord Isafaam , 121
|M. Gutierrez Badilla
|11-10-14
|Gabriel Melej
|30/1
|9
|Daniff , 121
|F. Henriquez Henriquez
|5-11-7
|Juan Paredes Valenzuela
|3/1
|10
|Rigoletto , 121
|R. Dores Cabrera
|6-7-6
|Domingo Matte D'Etigny
|20/1
|11
|Cabo Suelto , 119
|R. Painen Berrios
|9-7-7
|Raul Montesino Serrano
|12/1
|12
|Casablanca Funny , 123
|J. Rivera
|4-14-9
|Luis MacHulas
|5/1
|13
|Malandrone , 123
|E. Saez Sanhueza
|15-3-3
|Juan Silva Santibanez
|10/1
|14
|Furat , 121
|C. Ortega Tapia
|11-8-1
|Raul Montesino Serrano
|20/1
|15
|Alfetta , 119
|I. Vargas Rodriguez
|12-7-14
|Juan Silva Santibanez
|12/1
13th-$4,100, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Special Colt , 121
|I. Vargas Rodriguez
|13-10-11
|Alexis Perez
|50/1
|2
|Buena Chica , 123
|M. Donoso
|4-2-11
|Fredy Hidalgo Flores
|12/1
|3
|Rio , 123
|J. Vergara
|8-5-6
|Miguel Medina Turner
|10/1
|4
|Ascot King , 123
|N. Figueroa Martinez
|14-3-4
|Sergio Inda
|15/1
|5
|Don Santino , 121
|J. Herrera Olivares
|14-13-2
|Gabriel Melej
|20/1
|6
|Fiel Cruzado , 123
|D. Miranda
|9-14-2
|Harrison Adonis
|30/1
|7
|Dunkirk Post , 123
|J. Flores Guardia
|10-15-14
|Raul Montesino Serrano
|50/1
|8
|Free Rein , 121
|F. Henriquez Henriquez
|7-5-11
|Carlos Garcia Vigoroux
|3/1
|9
|Wawrinka , 123
|P. Robles
|3-5-6
|John Pinochet Ponce
|8/1
|10
|Indy Weekend , 121
|J. Munoz Morales
|7-15-1
|Fredy Hidalgo Flores
|10/1
|11
|Strong Master , 121
|R. Painen Berrios
|9-3-2
|Sergio Inda
|5/1
|12
|Il Patriarca , 126
|R. Fuenzalida Garcia
|12-9-3
|Claudio Navarro Arroyo
|12/1
|13
|Palito Chago , 126
|M. Gutierrez Badilla
|4-4-1
|Hector Manriquez Fernandez
|6/1
|14
|Bella Amistad , 121
|J. Villablanca Chandia
|6-5-2
|Manuel Velarde Becar
|15/1
14th-$4,211, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Siderita , 121
|L. Rodriguez Pinero
|6-3-11
|Genaro Covarrubias
|4/1
|2
|Entreverao , 123
|N. Molina
|3-12-15
|Andres Bernal Gonzalez
|20/1
|3
|Teuton , 123
|M. Donoso
|2-4-4
|Fredy Hidalgo Flores
|12/1
|4
|Algo Fascinante , 123
|A. Rivera
|15-9-3
|Jose Alvarez Donoso
|5/1
|5
|Kiwala , 121
|J. Flores Guardia
|5-1-3
|Raul Montesino Serrano
|15/1
|6
|Pichi Huinca , 123
|C. Ortega Tapia
|5-3-9
|Sergio Morales Galleguillos
|20/1
|7
|Majir , 123
|G. Ulloa Perez
|8-13-1
|Raul Montesino Serrano
|30/1
|8
|No Ruegues Mas , 121
|M. Gutierrez Badilla
|2-6-8
|Sergio Inda
|12/1
|9
|Cardos Para El , 121
|R. Painen Berrios
|5-12-13
|Enrique Carreno Rojas
|15/1
|10
|Puyuhuapi , 121
|W. Leon Hernandez
|12-7-12
|Sergio Inda
|10/1
|11
|Yersinho , 121
|V. Ramirez Benavides
|10-10-3
|Claudio Bernal Gonzalez
|20/1
|12
|El Gran Maguro , 126
|J. Rivera
|11-5-4
|Raul Montesino Serrano
|30/1
|13
|El Negro Tomas , 126
|C. Sasso
|13-8-1
|Sergio Inda
|12/1
|14
|Como Te Llamas , 121
|M. Chamorro Mellado
|9-5-1
|Raul Montesino Serrano
|6/1
|15
|Sponzor , 121
|B. Sancho Escalante
|1-12-13
|Domingo Matte D'Etigny
|8/1
